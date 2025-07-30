Chobani Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Cold Brew Copycat Branding

A cold brew coffee powerhouse and Chobani are about to square off in court, but the lawsuit isn't about beans or recipes. It's about branding. The company coming after Chobani is Danone, the parent company of another yogurt brand, Dannon. The suit is all about two cold brew coffee brands in your grocery store that you may not have known are owned by either of these companies. Danone, which owns Stōk Coffee, is suing Chobani, which owns La Colombe, alleging that its rival deliberately copied Stōk's branding to coast off its reputation. The accusation by Danone against Chobani comes down to the design of the labels on one of La Colombe's offerings, and the specific slogan used.

Danone says in the lawsuit that Stōk had started using the slogan "Bright & Mellow" in January of 2021, and that Chobani changed the label of La Colombe's light roast cold brew from "Bright & Flavorful" to the identical mellow phrasing in late 2023. At the same time, it also changed the label from medium roast to light roast, allegedly in intentional imitation of the "lighter roast" Stōk label that also uses the "Bright & Mellow" description. Danone also claims this infringement is further compounded by the "strikingly similar" design of the two cold brews, which both use a black and yellow color scheme. Danone is asking the judge for monetary damages and an injunction that Chobani stop selling the product. So far, Chobani has not publicly responded to the accusations.