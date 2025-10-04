The Off-The-Menu Ice Cream Dessert Outback Steakhouse Fans Swear By

This isn't the most outlandish Outback Steakhouse menu hack, but it's still good. To really make the most of your ice cream, ask your server for a scoop or two of vanilla with the chocolate sauce on top. Ice cream by itself is not on the menu, but it is something they will get for you if you ask. Double down on the chocolate by asking for chocolate sauce on the side, as well.

If you're feeling adventurous, Outback Steakhouse offers caramel sauce, so you could get a side of that too. The warm sauce from the kitchen will already be melting your ice cream. You can add more as you see fit to maximize the chocolatey goodness or ensure you get some in every bite. The caramel makes for a nice contrast of flavor.

If you don't want the ice cream melting ahead of time, ask for the chocolate on the side. Whipped cream and chocolate shavings are additional options if you want to add a little bit of something extra to your dessert.

It's also a really affordable option compared to the on-menu desserts. For instance, the cheapest dessert on the menu at the Austin location is the Salted Caramel Cookie Skillet for $8.99. We called to check on the price of a scoop of ice cream with chocolate sauce at the same location, and it's only $3.49. So adding whipped cream, chocolate shavings, an extra side of chocolate sauce, or even a second scoop is still going to be cheaper. Next time you're at an Outback, try it for yourself and see what you think.