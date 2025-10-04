The Best Technique For Removing Shrimp Tails Without A Knife

Shrimp can be delicious in pasta, rice, grilled on the barbecue, deep fried, or dipped in some cocktail sauce. They're versatile and tasty, which is why they've been adapted so well to countless kinds of cuisine. But preparing them yourself can be a hassle. One of the most frustrating parts, and the messiest, is dealing with the tail. That's why they're left on so often. But there is a simple way to remove the tail, and you don't even need a knife.

We asked Steven Hubbell, Executive Chef of Bar Lumière in Brooklyn, New York, whether there's an easy way to get the tails off shrimp without damaging the meat, and what tool works best. "No special tools are required to cut off shrimp tails — all you need are your hands," he says. So if you don't mind getting your hands a little dirty, and, of course, you can wear gloves, there's a pretty simple technique to follow.

If the shrimp has not been peeled, you need to start there. "First, peel the shrimp with your fingers down to the tail," Hubbell advises. There's also a good technique if you want to peel shrimp with a fork. "Second, from the backside push both your thumbs inside the end of the tail, bending it back until you hear it break. Last, gently wiggle the tail shell from both sides until it slips off, revealing the flesh inside."