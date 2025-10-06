The Simple Bean Test That Ensures They're Ready To Hit The Dinner Table Pronto
Canned beans are convenient, but making dried beans from scratch is much more rewarding. Dried beans always result in a fresher flavor that you can customize with seasonings — not to mention a perfect pillowy, yet firm texture. While different types of beans do require different cooking times, you can test any pot of beans' doneness with one simple test.
To test your beans for doneness and that perfect textural dichotomy of pillowy yet firm, all you need is a fork or spoon. Remove a single bean from the pot, setting it on a plate or cutting board, and smash it with your chosen utensil. If the bean's skin breaks open quickly under the pressure to expose its pasty pulp, you'll know the beans are ready to hit the dinner table.
When first starting out with this test, a fork will be the optimal utensil because you'll get a visual confirmation in addition to a tactile one. But, after a few batches, your fingers may be all you need to test the beans by touch alone. Then, one day, you may graduate to simply popping a cooled bean and smooshing it on the roof of your mouth to test for doneness.
What to do with overcooked beans
If your beans don't pass the smash test, it's easy enough to leave them simmering until they do. But, what if you leave the beans on for too long? Mushy beans are a frustrating result after taking the time and effort to cook them from scratch. But, don't throw them away in defeat! Soft, overcooked beans can be repurposed into many different dishes. For example, if you overcook a batch of black beans, you can blend them with spices to make Miram Hahn's spicy black bean dip. Or, you can drain the mushy black beans and combine them with oats, eggs, and seasonings to form into patties, following Catherine Brooke's recipe for hearty black bean burgers.
Of course, if you happen to overcook Miram Hahn's recipe for fiery instant pot pinto beans, you can always mash them into refried beans to stuff into your next burrito. But, this rule applies for overcooked white beans and garbanzo beans, too. Obviously, overcooked chickpeas can easily be turned into a creamy hummus or a pureed soup, while overcooked white beans would make a great protein-packed foundation for a pasta sauce. Blended with broth, herbs, garlic, and an acid, and poured over freshly cooked pasta, all those beans will need is some pasta water and parmesan cheese. For added favor, another idea is to save your bean broth and boil your pasta in it instead.