The Simple Bean Test That Ensures They're Ready To Hit The Dinner Table Pronto

Canned beans are convenient, but making dried beans from scratch is much more rewarding. Dried beans always result in a fresher flavor that you can customize with seasonings — not to mention a perfect pillowy, yet firm texture. While different types of beans do require different cooking times, you can test any pot of beans' doneness with one simple test.

To test your beans for doneness and that perfect textural dichotomy of pillowy yet firm, all you need is a fork or spoon. Remove a single bean from the pot, setting it on a plate or cutting board, and smash it with your chosen utensil. If the bean's skin breaks open quickly under the pressure to expose its pasty pulp, you'll know the beans are ready to hit the dinner table.

When first starting out with this test, a fork will be the optimal utensil because you'll get a visual confirmation in addition to a tactile one. But, after a few batches, your fingers may be all you need to test the beans by touch alone. Then, one day, you may graduate to simply popping a cooled bean and smooshing it on the roof of your mouth to test for doneness.