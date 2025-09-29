16 Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurants In Cincinnati
Every city has its somewhat hidden spots — those lesser-known places often frequented by locals. Of course, when it comes to Cincinnati, Ohio, it's not just the meals that are impressive, but the sheer variety of above-average cuisines and scenery that make this city's food scene stand out. There's a truly diverse combination of culinary options in the city, including a number of worthwhile hole-in-the-wall restaurants.
Quite frankly, a number of smaller, potentially out-of-the-way places in Cincinnati have built a dedicated following by serving great-tasting and high-quality food. These hole-in-the-wall spots aren't necessarily the nicest or most expensive in the city, but they often have distinct features that chain restaurants are bereft of, further setting them apart from other establishments. With that in mind, here are the 16 best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in the Cincinnati metro area, including what they serve, what makes them special, and when you can visit each place.
St Francis Apizza
Although it's takeout-only at the time of publication, St Francis Apizza is still the best pizza in Cincinnati. It was started in 2020 by a man who sold pizzas out of a wine bar, and now features a location in Hyde Park around the corner from the Cincinnati Observatory. It sources all of its ingredients from the Midwest (except for its tomatoes and wheat, which are sourced from California and Utah, respectively), and makes its dough by hand before fermenting it. This creates a crispy and flavorful crust, which rivals the sauce as being the best thing about it, as both are the best I've ever tasted anywhere.
Tuesday through Sunday, it serves its classic thin-crust pizza, reminiscent of New York-style pie. On Mondays, it serves a pizza more akin to a crispy, midwestern tavern-style. Whether you're craving a thin and charred pizza or an even thinner and crispier style, St Francis Apizza has you covered with the same delicious sauce and dough. You may have to search harder as it's difficult to spot, but the reward is absolutely worth it, as this hole-in-the-wall even rivals the best similar type of spots that New York has to offer.
(513) 532-2571
3392 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208
Kitty's Grill
Kitty's Grill is located downtown in a small (and very easy to miss) building on an inconspicuous corner. Its name is appropriate, though, as Kitty's is frequently crowded on Bengals gamedays. Patrons gather to watch sports and enjoy food in a welcoming, pub-like environment.
This bar offers a wide variety of soups, salads, burgers, and draft beers, though it's known for its exquisite meat selection. It grills its wings on wood coals before frying for a melt-in-your-mouth quality, which is arguably a bigger draw for customers than its multitude of sports-clad televisions. While it has several other dishes, its meats are its signature, and skipping out on this would be almost as much of a crime as not going there at all.
Since the wings are the best I've personally had in the downtown area, it's worth stopping by Kitty's Grill. It's open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day except Mondays (in which it's closed) and Sundays when the Bengals play at home at 1 p.m. (in which case it opens at 9 a.m.).
(513) 421-8900
218 W 3rd St, Cincinnati, OH 45202
O'Malley's In The Alley
A true "hole-in-the-wall" in every sense, O'Malley's in the Alley is located in an actual alley downtown across the bridge from Paycor Stadium. While it offers typical pub fare like sandwiches, burgers, and wings, its unique atmosphere sets it apart. Originally opened in 1892, it spent nearly a century cultivating the perfect Cincinnati sports-viewing environment. In fact, every time we've visited during a Cincinnati game (whether it's the Bengals or Reds), we've been treated to an energetic and festive environment.
Furthermore, the drink selection at O'Malley's is well worth the visit. It offers a multitude of draft and craft beers, which pair well with its . It's open every day of the year from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. (though the kitchen closes at 9:30 p.m. and last call is at 1:30 a.m.). O'Malley's may be hard to find, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a better game-day spot.
(513) 381-3114
25 West Ogden Pl, Cincinnati, OH 45202
BLOC Coffee
Some of the best coffee in all of Cincinnati (and that I've ever had) can be found outside downtown at BLOC Coffee. Sitting on the corner of Mount Hope Avenue and West 8th Street, it's been serving the area since opening in 2007 (although it moved locations in 2019). Along with typical morning brews, it also offers a selection of breakfast and lunch items.
Whether you're craving a hearty breakfast of eggs and goetta (Cincinnati's unique breakfast sausage), a lighter plate of avocado toast or oatmeal, or a tuna melt and soup for lunch, BLOC's got you covered. It provides a chill atmosphere and is open Monday through Saturday.
Rather than the aesthetically sanitized look of many modern coffee shops, BLOC feels both comforting and familiar as it embraces its own vibe. Although it may not get as much traffic as a chain like Starbucks, its clientele is dedicated, and the same faces can be seen regularly. Whether you're looking for an excellent cup of coffee or a meal to go with it, BLOC Coffee is a must, and you can rest assured that the money you spend is going toward a good cause.
(513) 429-4548
801 Mt Hope Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45204
Veracruz Mexican Grille
Not far from BLOC Coffee (in the Price Hill area outside downtown) is Veracruz Mexican Grill. Open every day at 11:00 a.m., it offers traditional Mexican cuisine in a relaxed environment, whether that's inside or in its well-shaded outdoor pavilion. Residing in an unassuming neighborhood, you could easily drive past and miss this entirely, which would be a mistake. After all, its food is anything but unassuming.
The standout items at Veracruz include its tortas and quesadillas. While the tortas contain an ideal balance of meat, cheese, and veggies on a freshly-toasted bun, the quesadillas use mozzarella, which makes them meltier than any other we've had in the area. We also make sure to regularly visit the small attached shop, as it's packed with good Mexican food items. There's no reservation required here, so feel free to stop by any day to enjoy top-notch Mexican food for a reasonable price in a welcoming environment.
facebook.com/VeracruzMexicanGrill
(513) 244-1757
3108 Price Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205
Price Hill Chili
Price Hill Chili has been a staple of the area since 1962, despite not being nearly as popular as its fast food counterparts. It has a myriad of breakfast platters, sandwiches, pasta, and other dinner plates, but its biggest attraction is (of course) the chili. It specializes in classic Cincinnati-style chili, and is made with a hint of cinnamon and chocolate. Customers can get it poured over pasta or a hot dog, or by itself in a bowl with the typical selection of cheese, onions, and beans.
Now, you could visit Skyline or Gold Star Chili for similar food (Skyline has previously received praise from Anthony Bourdain, for instance). But you'd be missing the hometown feel that Price Hill Chili embodies. And while it has a family-friendly environment, it also has a full-service bar called The Golden Fleece Lounge.
This room, which offers the full Price Hill Chili menu, is plastered with televisions for customers to watch their favorite sports. Even though the Golden Fleece is a newer addition, the fact remains that Price Hill Chili is deliciously unique. Proudly warming the stomachs of Cincinnatians for generations, this hole-in-the-wall shouldn't be overlooked.
(513) 471-9507
4920 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238
Olla Taquiera Gutierrez
Veracruz Mexican Grill may have the best tortas and quesadillas in the city, but Olla Taqueria Gutierrez is easily home to the best tacos in the region. Located across the river from downtown in Covington, Olla Taqueria Gutierrez offers a slew of tacos and unrivaled Mexican dishes. Aside from the classics, what sets this restaurant apart is its birria (not to be confused with barbacoa), particularly when served with ramen.
A favorite among patrons, this dish combines the savory taste of birria meat with the umami of ramen to create a truly unique dish. Brunch is also available, but if you decide to visit this establishment, you'd be doing yourself a disservice by ordering anything other than tacos or its birria ramen. These two dishes truly set it apart from every other restaurant in the city.
(859) 261-6552
302 W MLK Jr Blvd, Covington, KY 41011
The Turf Club
The Turf Club is located on the outskirts of downtown (not far from the Cincinnati Zoo), and is home to the best burgers in town. While there are numerous burgers on the menu, you can also construct your own delicious concoction using its selection of ingredients. Plus, the Turf Club offers a staggering number of drinks to accompany your burger selection, along with a small, cozy atmosphere that's well-illuminated by buzzing beer signs.
Furthermore, the Turf Club was previously featured on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Dive-Ins, and Dives", so you know it's not to be missed. The filet mignon option with mushrooms is the best-tasting burger we've had in all of Cincinnati, so if you're a fan of good burgers or good food? Make a point to visit this hole-in-the-wall establishment when in the area.
(513) 318-5756
4618 Eastern Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45226
Green Kayak Grille & Pub
The Green Kayak is located about 20 minutes outside downtown in New Richmond, Ohio, which makes it a bit less known compared to some other restaurants. But this hole-in-the-wall is worth a trip. Serving soups, salads, chili, pizza, and other diner favorites, it boasts a quaint atmosphere and scenic outdoor seating along the Ohio River.
A spot that mixes great ambiance and high-quality food is hard to come by in any environment, but Greek Kayak has them both. It also has multiple special nights, including open mic and trivia nights. In other words, no matter when you visit, you can expect great food, a great atmosphere, and a great time.
(513) 843-6040
204 Front St, New Richmond, OH 45157
Covalt Station
Covalt Station is a wonderful hidden gem hidden located about 20 minutes outside of downtown Cincinnati. Constructed with tobacco-filled walls and intentionally creaking floorboards, every fiber of this restaurant's being is meant to convey a sense of relaxation and escapism. What's just as impressive as the carefully cultivated atmosphere, however, is the food. While it has the classics — including burgers, chicken tenders, and sandwiches — it also offers more unique items like beer brats and po'boys.
Additionally, Covalt Station serves a variety of drinks, ranging from mixed cocktails and wines to draft beer pitches. Whether you're traveling to Milford for the food or stopping through on a bike or kayak route, Covalt Station is a can't-miss restaurant. There's something for the whole family, including an environment that will let you slip (at least momentarily) into the feeling of being on vacation.
(513) 239-8155
222 Wooster Pike, Milford, OH 45150
Webb's BBQ
Although it began as a part-time catering service, Webb's BBQ eventually opened a permanent location in Newport. While it still primarily focuses on catering, its Newport location is open on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It may be a small venue, but it does a great job of making customers feel at home — as if they're eating in a familiar place.
The quality of the food is unmatched, too, with a menu that doesn't differ much from similar barbecue joints. From delicately delicious pulled pork to melt-in-your-mouth brisket, any meat ordered from Webb's is a savory treat that your stomach will appreciate. Every item — including side servings of baked beans and french fries — is cooked and served with the customer in mind, with flavor packed in every bite.
(859) 307-8989
115 E 9th St, Newport, KY 41071
Swampwater Grill
Swampwater Grill can be found about 15 minutes outside downtown along the Ohio River. It offers a large selection of Cajun food, all of which is bursting with flavor every single time (no matter what you order). Customers can enjoy dishes such as po'boys, oysters on the half shell, house-smoked pulled pork sandwiches, and gumbo — all within a lively and hospitable atmosphere.
What sets this hole-in-the-wall restaurant apart isn't just its dedication to serving the highest quality Cajun food. It's also a commitment to cultivating the best experience possible for each customer. Its hot sauce wall gives customers over 30 different sauces to choose from, while a full-service bar sells both mixed drinks and craft beers, including some Cincinnati favorites. It also has weekly specials, including a Meat Palooza on Wednesday and a Cajun Boil on Thursdays, extending the menu past its already-bursting-at-the-seams selection.
(513) 834-7067
3742 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45226
Poochie's Place
About 20 minutes south of downtown (located in Amelia) is a breakfast restaurant with a multitude of offerings: Poochie's Place. Along with the typical selection of breakfast items — all of which are available with a hearty portion of goetta — its menu includes standard lunch items, such as burgers, salads, soups, and chili. Some of its more unique menu items are goetta wraps, sloppy Joes, and fried bologna sandwiches.
Although it's only open for breakfast (6 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day), it remains a beloved spot for those who know it. A favorite among the locals in many nearby neighborhoods and communities, this quaint eatery is worth visiting if you're ever looking for breakfast in the area. You can't go wrong with a visit to Amelia's favorite breakfast spot, after all.
(513) 753-4000
1375 W Ohio Pike, Amelia, OH 45102
The Donut Spot
Just 25 minutes south of downtown is The Donut Spot. Referred to as "D-Spot" by locals since I was in elementary school, it's home to the best donuts in the city (in my opinion, that is). While it offers a selection of top-tier staple donuts, including cake and yeasted varieties (as well as various seasonal and holiday specialty items), what sets this hole-in-the-wall apart is its hours. The Donut Spot opens at 3 a.m., in fact — and there's almost always a line extending out the door and down the sidewalk at that time.
Now, since this is a fairly common occurrence for the restaurant, it has the process down, providing quick-enough service to move the line swiftly. And while you can eat inside in a clean and relaxing (albeit small) area, most orders are taken to go. Its donuts are best early in the morning, but a visit here at any hour will reward you with the tastiest sweet treat in the 513 area code.
facebook.com/people/The-Donut-Spot
(513) 863-7033
5130 Pleasant Ave, Fairfield, OH 45014
Tealside Diner
Sandwiched between a barber shop and a gas station (and situated about 20 minutes outside downtown) is Tealside Diner. This little place is almost always busy, giving the vibe of a restaurant next door to a church on Sunday afternoon. Then again, the staff have always been hospitable and created a warm environment whenever we've visited.
Tealside Diner has some of the best deals on breakfast in the area. The average meal costs around $10 as of this writing, and the plates overflow with food. With selections including omelets, breakfast sandwiches, burgers, and enormous pancakes, you can find a delicious meal no matter what you're craving. This hole-in-the-wall restaurant also offers a unique set of specials starting at 4:00 p.m. daily. When it comes to coffee, the clear standout is the cold brew, which is locally sourced and packed with flavor.
(513) 752-4600
1096 Old State Rte 74, Batavia, OH 45103
Par's Place
Tucked next to a gas station behind a local golf course is Par's Place. Along with hosting the typical pub events, such as trivia nights, this hole-in-the-wall restaurant offers both indoor and outdoor seating in a relatively secluded pavilion.
The wings and blue cheese are the main draw at Par's. Aside from being generally larger-sized than what's offered by chains like Buffalo Wild Wings, the spot has several sauces beyond the typical options. Of course, the teriyaki, Gold, and Dragon's Breath sauces aren't for the faint of heart, as even the simplest flavors may give seasoned hot sauce-enjoyers the sweats.
As for the blue cheese, we've been told by the restaurant's waiters and waitresses that it's made in-house, which may explain why it tastes wholly unique from anything else offered in Cincinnati. Customers even order blue cheese to dip their fries in, dump on their potato skins, or lather chicken sandwiches. The pizza is also outstanding, but the wings are some of the best we've had anywhere.
(513) 829-3773
6126 Winton Rd, Fairfield, OH 45014
Methodology
In order to be considered for this list, each restaurant had to meet some qualifications. First, it had to be located in the Cincinnati metro area; this includes neighboring towns, but nothing that wouldn't be considered a part of the greater Cincinnati area.
Additionally, any restaurants with more than one location or that can be found easily generally weren't included. While this would exclude smaller spots such as the Sugar n' Spice Diner (the perfect place for Jeep drivers), such establishments aren't genuine hole-in-the-wall restaurants. Finally, a restaurant wasn't included if its menu was too expensive. For instance, if the average dish is noticeably pricier than a similar item at another sit-down restaurant, it wasn't considered for this list.
In short, each of these spots offers a cuisine and atmosphere entirely its own, helping contribute to the city's robust culinary culture. The restaurants include some of our personal favorites, as well as places that we haven't personally visited but have overwhelmingly positive reputations.