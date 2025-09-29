16 Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurants In Cincinnati

Although it's takeout-only at the time of publication, St Francis Apizza is still the best pizza in Cincinnati. It was started in 2020 by a man who sold pizzas out of a wine bar, and now features a location in Hyde Park around the corner from the Cincinnati Observatory. It sources all of its ingredients from the Midwest (except for its tomatoes and wheat, which are sourced from California and Utah, respectively), and makes its dough by hand before fermenting it. This creates a crispy and flavorful crust, which rivals the sauce as being the best thing about it, as both are the best I've ever tasted anywhere.

Tuesday through Sunday, it serves its classic thin-crust pizza, reminiscent of New York-style pie. On Mondays, it serves a pizza more akin to a crispy, midwestern tavern-style. Whether you're craving a thin and charred pizza or an even thinner and crispier style, St Francis Apizza has you covered with the same delicious sauce and dough. You may have to search harder as it's difficult to spot, but the reward is absolutely worth it, as this hole-in-the-wall even rivals the best similar type of spots that New York has to offer.

saintfrancisapizza.com

(513) 532-2571

3392 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208