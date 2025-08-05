The Ohio Restaurant That's The Perfect Stop For Jeep Drivers

Let's be honest: The best part of a road trip is stopping at fun, eccentric restaurants for an one-of-a-kind dining experience. Luckily, there's a sweetly named local restaurant tucked away in Cincinnati, Ohio, that will do just that. Serving patrons for over 80 years, Sugar n' Spice is known for practicing an act of kindness that Jeep drivers know all too well: Giving every customer a sweet endorphin hit in the form of a rubber duck after their meal.

If you're new to the Jeep ducking lore, then you might be slightly confused. Have you ever noticed that Jeeps usually have a small or extensive collection of rubber ducks on the dashboard? Well, that's because Jeep drivers participate in a very wholesome tradition. For the last few years, this community has made it a point to place rubber ducks on other Jeeps simply to brighten a stranger's day. This tradition is all about making people smile and spreading positivity by writing sweet messages on the ducks.

Like the Jeep community, Sugar n' Spice gives out rubber ducks for the same reason. Originally, this Ohio restaurant only gave out toys to kids. But once it made the change to rubber ducks and saw how much everyone, regardless of age, loved them, the rubber ducks became permanent residents at the diner. So much so that in a 2020 interview with the Cincinnati Magazine, the current owner revealed that one location has approximately 900 rubber ducks. And to make this kind gesture even sweeter, everyone at your table gets a duck after every visit. Luckily, Sugar n' Spice also has a great menu that will entice you to come back.