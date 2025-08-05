The Ohio Restaurant That's The Perfect Stop For Jeep Drivers
Let's be honest: The best part of a road trip is stopping at fun, eccentric restaurants for an one-of-a-kind dining experience. Luckily, there's a sweetly named local restaurant tucked away in Cincinnati, Ohio, that will do just that. Serving patrons for over 80 years, Sugar n' Spice is known for practicing an act of kindness that Jeep drivers know all too well: Giving every customer a sweet endorphin hit in the form of a rubber duck after their meal.
If you're new to the Jeep ducking lore, then you might be slightly confused. Have you ever noticed that Jeeps usually have a small or extensive collection of rubber ducks on the dashboard? Well, that's because Jeep drivers participate in a very wholesome tradition. For the last few years, this community has made it a point to place rubber ducks on other Jeeps simply to brighten a stranger's day. This tradition is all about making people smile and spreading positivity by writing sweet messages on the ducks.
Like the Jeep community, Sugar n' Spice gives out rubber ducks for the same reason. Originally, this Ohio restaurant only gave out toys to kids. But once it made the change to rubber ducks and saw how much everyone, regardless of age, loved them, the rubber ducks became permanent residents at the diner. So much so that in a 2020 interview with the Cincinnati Magazine, the current owner revealed that one location has approximately 900 rubber ducks. And to make this kind gesture even sweeter, everyone at your table gets a duck after every visit. Luckily, Sugar n' Spice also has a great menu that will entice you to come back.
What to order at Sugar n' Spice while you think about which rubber duck you want?
Known for its infamous wispy thin pancakes, all three locations use the same secret recipe that the original owner, Mort Keller, created in 1941. In fact, most of the menu hasn't changed much since the restaurant opened almost 84 years ago. If you want to taste a plate of this Ohio-based restaurant's history, you can order a full or half stack of original, chocolate chip, or blueberry pancakes. Another sweet breakfast item you can order is a Belgian waffle that comes in four flavors, or classic Challah French toast. After all, challah is one of the best breads to use for French toast.
Sugar n' Spice offers plenty of savory dishes as well, like biscuits and gravy, corned beef hash, eggs Benedict, and breakfast platters that are loaded with eggs, home fries, hash browns, bread, and meat. Also known for its famous fluffy omelets, they're served with the most popular omelet fillings like chorizo, goat cheese, and ham. If you're looking for something a little exciting, you should try goetta, which is a unique sausage blend native to Cincinnati. You can order it on the side or have it added to your breakfast burritos or sandwiches.
While the menu of each location offers a few different options, all three have various sandwiches, kid-friendly meals, and sides. Plus, everything on the menu is less than $16. Before you plan a trip to this Ohio restaurant, you should know they open as early as 7 a.m. and close between 2 and 3 p.m. So, get there early for a good meal and a rubber duck souvenir.