The Important Advice When Using Mollusks In Your Seafood Boil

We hate to break it to seafoodies, but if your boils have been skipping the mollusks, you've been missing out. Beyond just dimensionality, there's a unique advantage in adding mollusks to a flavorful seafood boil — and its name is "clam liquor." Enter: a pleasant touch of oceanic funk. This insight comes from food blogger Allie Hagerty of recipe sites Seasoned and Salted and One Bowl Bakery. "Clams and mussels release briny liquor that turns your boil into a savory broth," Hagerty tells Tasting Table, in an exclusive interview. "Everything else in the pot gets seasoned by it!" To preserve the maximum amount of that robust liquor, it can be helpful to shuck fresh clams over a bowl.

However, when adding mollusks into the mix, there are a few special cooking considerations that need to be kept in mind. Before cooking, Hagerty recommends soaking them in "lightly-salted cold water for 20–30 minutes" before scrubbing shells and debearding mussels. "Clams and mussels need just 5–8 minutes to cook so pull them as soon as they open," says Hagerty. "Discard any that stay closed — do not eat them!" Clam shells naturally open once fully cooked, a visual indicator that helps people avoid accidentally overcooking their bivalves to the point of rubbery toughness. However, when a shell fails to open, this signifies that the animal died before it was cooked (fresh ones should be cooked alive). Those could be unsafe to eat due to the potential for toxins and bacteria to accumulate.