Types Of Pans You Want To Avoid When Baking Brownies

When it comes to a simple yet decadent treat, it's hard to top brownies. Who doesn't love a bit of gooey, chocolatey goodness every now and then? In fact, data from Verified Market Reports shows that brownie mixes are a $1.25 billion industry in America. While it's clear that a lot of us are enjoying brownies, you need to be careful when selecting the proper pan to bake them. Not all options are created equal, and for the tastiest brownies (corner piece or otherwise), you want to do it right. For that reason, avoid glass baking dishes from now on.

We talked to Jerelle Guy, founder of Chocolate for Basil and author of Black Girl Baking: Wholesome Recipes Inspired by a Soulful Upbringing, about why glass dishes are a bad choice for baking brownies. "Glass pans don't hold heat evenly, which can create hot and cold spots and uneven baking for the brownies," Guy explains. But, don't worry, there is a better option.

"Light-colored metal pans help the batter bake more evenly and help achieve that chewy edge with a soft center," she says. Light-colored pans don't absorb and hold as much heat as darker ones do, which is why they are better suited for even baking. She goes on to share, "Dark metal pans can cause them to overbake." This is because darker colors absorb more heat, including infrared or thermal radiation, causing the edges of your brownies to cook faster.