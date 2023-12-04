Martha Stewart's Tasty Way To Serve Crunchy Brownie Edges
When it comes to brownie pieces, everyone has a favorite: either the crispy corner piece, the chewy end piece, or the gooey middle piece. And while there are plenty of people out there who love a good corner piece, Martha Stewart advises against serving any brownie end pieces for a special event, as she explains in a clip on her TikTok. To make this method easier, Stewart simply removes the crust when she makes brownies for a dinner party, or some other event, before cutting them into squares.
However, she doesn't want you to throw out the delicious, crunchy brownie pieces but rather save them for later by cutting them into small pieces and storing them in a baggie in your freezer. Then, use them as a topping for a bowl of ice cream. Stewart explained, "Sprinkle a few brownie edges [over the top]. And you don't need any hot fudge, you don't need any chocolate sauce, and you have your own homemade brownie ice cream."
The best ice cream to serve with brownie edges
Now that Martha Stewart has given us a genius idea for how to use up the brownie edges, it's time to talk about the best ice cream flavors to pair with the crunchy, chocolate pieces. In her video, Stewart sprinkles the brownie pieces over (what appears to be) vanilla ice cream, which is certainly a delicious choice — vanilla and chocolate always make for a great pairing. Or, if you're a major chocolate lover, then you may as well pair chocolate ice cream with the brownie pieces for an ultra-chocolaty sweet treat.
If you're in the mood to make yourself the ultimate dessert, then you can combine vanilla and chocolate ice cream, throw some fudge brownies into the mix, and even add in some edible cookie dough — and voila, you have your own homemade version of Ben & Jerry's Half Baked ice cream. Or, maybe you want to use the brownie pieces to top a bowl of Neapolitan ice cream to get the best of all three worlds: vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry, of course.