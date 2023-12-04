Martha Stewart's Tasty Way To Serve Crunchy Brownie Edges

When it comes to brownie pieces, everyone has a favorite: either the crispy corner piece, the chewy end piece, or the gooey middle piece. And while there are plenty of people out there who love a good corner piece, Martha Stewart advises against serving any brownie end pieces for a special event, as she explains in a clip on her TikTok. To make this method easier, Stewart simply removes the crust when she makes brownies for a dinner party, or some other event, before cutting them into squares.

However, she doesn't want you to throw out the delicious, crunchy brownie pieces but rather save them for later by cutting them into small pieces and storing them in a baggie in your freezer. Then, use them as a topping for a bowl of ice cream. Stewart explained, "Sprinkle a few brownie edges [over the top]. And you don't need any hot fudge, you don't need any chocolate sauce, and you have your own homemade brownie ice cream."