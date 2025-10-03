The Company Behind Panera's Soups Also Makes These Grocery Store Items

The Panera soup craze really starts to amp up in the fall, once temperatures drop a bit and the sky starts looking like something out of a "Twilight" movie, but technically, the brand rotates and supplies its core soups all year round. Panera's soups are also available at grocery retailers, so customers can stock up on their favorite cups of creamy baked potato soup for enjoyment even in the middle of July. While we already know that Panera's in-store soups arrive frozen, it's worth noting that Panera's store-bought soups are manufactured by a different company altogether.

Panera's store-bought soups are manufactured by Blount Fine Foods, which was revealed a few years ago when the company issued a voluntary limited recall of Panera's Southwest Corn Chowder cups. Other than making products for Panera, Blount Fine Foods makes an expansive list of products under its own family of brands, which includes Blount's Family Kitchen, Blount Fine Foods, and Blount Clam Shack. Fresh and frozen soups, side dishes, sauces, and pot pies are just a few of the products you might spot at grocery stores with the Blount name. The company also manufactures soups, chowders, and bisques for a brand named Legal Sea Foods.