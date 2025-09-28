10 Best Seasonings To Add Flavor To Pinto Beans

Pinto beans are the perfect canvas for enhancing with aromatics, herbs, and spices, as well as meats and veggies. Slow-simmered until tender and flavorful, these simple legumes can be transformed into a hearty side dish that's ideal for serving with rice and cornbread. To cook pinto beans effectively (and safely — beans should never be consumed raw or undercooked), you'll leave them bubbling on the stovetop for somewhere between one and three and a half hours, depending on the age of the beans and whether they've been pre-soaked. And, this lengthy cooking process means the beans get plenty of time to soak up the rich flavors of the seasonings you pair them with.

When it comes to seasoning a batch of pinto beans, there are plenty of options to consider. Warming spices are, of course, a fitting match, and bright, zesty ingredients that can cut through the savory richness of the broth are also ideal. Balance the flavors with a hint of tanginess or sweetness, or give the beans a herbaceous boost. Whatever vibe you're going for, there's a seasoning that can give your beans an upgrade. So, next time you're throwing everything into the pot, consider incorporating one of these tasty add-ins.