What Happens If You Accidentally Eat Bay Leaves?

Our enjoyment of food comes from how it engages all of our senses. That's why recipes often feature ingredients that enhance a dish's flavor but aren't intended to be actually ingested. One example of this is the bay leaf, an herb used in soups, stews, sauces, and even desserts like this fig upside-down cake with bay leaf caramel. There are two types of bay leaves found in most U.S. markets: the Turkish and the California varieties.

Turkish bay leaves typically have wavy edges and a shorter, more rounded shape. Their minty yet warm, peppery, and slightly bitter flavor is also not as strong as the California variant's. The brittle, olive-colored leaves that you find more often in the grocery's spices section are the dried Turkish variety since their subtler qualities are easier to work with in the kitchen, especially if you are a casual home cook. Simply steep these leaves in liquid and their herbaceous taste and aroma get strong enough to cut the richness of a dish without overpowering its overall flavor profile.

So, what happens if you accidentally eat bay leaves? Generally, nothing. Bay leaves are not toxic to humans; after all, we do use them in cooking. However, since they take on an almost leathery rigidity once they're dried, they can be choking hazards and can also get stuck in the digestive passage if swallowed in large pieces. According to a 1983 article published in JAMA, the most extreme case related to the ingestion of bay leaves was when a piece of the herb perforated a patient's intestinal wall, causing lower abdominal pain.