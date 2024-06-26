The Absolute Best Times To Use Fresh Bay Leaves In Your Recipes

Although you probably have bay leaves in your spice cabinet, ready for use in stews, sauces, stocks, and curries, they likely aren't the freshest, which means they aren't doing much for recipes. We're not saying bay leaves are useless — why we even cook this herb is a hot topic, but there may be less debate if everyone tried using fresh leaves. With a more pronounced flavor profile, fresh bay leaves can add noticeable depth and balance to dishes, providing you know which recipes are best suited for the boldly flavored leaves.

In comparison to dried bay leaves that are subtly herbaceous, fresh leaves have stronger notes of pine, pepper, and eucalyptus. They can also boast a hint of bitterness. Due to this potency, fresh bay leaves impart more flavor in less time. So fresh bay leaves are ideal in quick-cooking pan sauces and condiments like a pomegranate glaze where the herb should steep just briefly, allowing enough of its flavors to be infused without overwhelming a recipe. They also work well in a roast, like this herb-roasted chicken recipe. For slowly simmered soups and braises, you may prefer to stick with dried leaves.

This isn't to say that restraint is essential with fresh bay leaves. To fully highlight the herb's nuances in cocktails, teas, and other drinks, opting for fresh leaves is a must. Alternatively, their herbal and earthy intensity can even provide a great contrast against richly flavored dishes, such as a decadently sweet crème brûlée.