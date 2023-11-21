Smoked Turkey With Mulled Pomegranate Glaze Recipe
Thanksgiving is a time of warmth, gratitude, and, of course, delicious food. The traditional roast turkey, a centerpiece of many Thanksgiving tables, is a dish steeped in tradition and memories. However, sometimes the standard roast can become a bit predictable, and there's a thrilling culinary adventure in shaking things up. Imagine infusing new life into your Thanksgiving feast by smoking the turkey instead of cooking it in the oven. Smoking imparts a deep, rich flavor that roasting simply can't match, creating a succulent and mouth-wateringly aromatic main course.
But why stop there? To elevate this already tantalizing dish, consider adding a unique twist with a pomegranate glaze. Recipe developer Taylor Murray brings us a glaze that combines the tartness of pomegranate with the warm undertones of winter spices, creating a delightful balance of sweet and savory. Brushing this vibrant, ruby-red glaze onto the smoked turkey not only adds a layer of complex flavors, but also gives the bird a stunning, glossy finish. This inventive approach to the traditional turkey will surely wow your guests and make this Thanksgiving meal a memorable one.
Gather the ingredients for smoked turkey with pomegranate glaze
To start this recipe, you'll of course need a turkey. Opt for one that's about 12-14 pounds. If you use a larger one, you may have to bump up the quantities of the other ingredients as well as the cooking time. For the dry brine, we'll mix together kosher salt, granulated white sugar, ground black pepper, fresh thyme leaves, and blood orange zest. Save the juice of the blood oranges, as it will go into the glaze along with white wine vinegar, honey, cinnamon sticks, star anise, fresh bay leaves, and pomegranate molasses. That last ingredient is a deeply flavored reduction of pomegranate juice, which you can make yourself or purchase from a store.
Step 1: Make the dry brine
Add salt, sugar, thyme, and blood orange zest to a small bowl, rubbing the zest into the salt mixture to combine.
Step 2: Rub on the brine and refrigerate the turkey overnight
Sprinkle the salt mixture into the turkey, making sure to get it into all crevices and cracks. Transfer turkey to the refrigerator and brine overnight, or for at least 1 hour and up to 2 days.
Step 3: Bring the turkey to room temperature
Let turkey sit at room temperature for at least 1 hour before cooking. When ready to cook, set smoker to 300 F.
Step 4: Add the turkey to the smoker
Transfer turkey to the smoker and fit with a temperature probe, if using.
Step 5: Smoke for 2-3 hours
Smoke for 2-3 hours, until turkey reaches roughly 120 F internally and has begun to turn golden brown.
Step 6: Make the glaze
Meanwhile, combine blood orange juice, pomegranate molasses, vinegar, honey, cinnamon sticks, star anise, and bay leaves in a small pot.
Step 7: Simmer the glaze and set aside
Bring to a simmer and reduce until syrupy, about 5 minutes. (Be careful not to let the mixture burn.) Transfer to a bowl.
Step 8: Glaze the turkey
Increase smoker heat to 400 F, if possible, and brush turkey all over with molasses mixture. Continue smoking, covered, for 10-15 minutes.
Step 9: Continue glazing and smoking the turkey
Brush turkey with more molasses mixture and continue smoking in 10- to 15-minute intervals. Repeat this process until turkey reaches 150-155 F internally.
Step 10: Rest the turkey
Remove turkey from smoker and let rest for 15-20 minutes.
Step 11: Plate and serve
Transfer turkey to a serving plate and garnish with pomegranates, blood oranges, fresh bay leaves, and rosemary sprigs, if desired, before carving and serving.
How do I set up a smoker to cook this smoked turkey with mulled pomegranate glaze?
There are a few different ways to set up a smoker for cooking a whole turkey. If you have an electric, pellet-fired smoker, the process could be as simple as setting the appliance to the right temperature. If you don't have one of these appliances, you can definitely set one up using any regular smoker, charcoal grill, or even your home oven (if you have a robust ventilation system). Start by selecting the right fuel. Hardwood chips or chunks such as hickory, apple, or cherry are ideal for imparting a rich, smoky flavor to the turkey. Make sure to soak the chips overnight.
When you're ready to get started, fill the smoker's fuel compartment with your (drained) chips. If you're using a charcoal grill to smoke, fill a metal pan lined with foil, along with a few charcoal briquettes for heat. Once the smoker reaches the desired temperature and the wood chips start to smolder, producing a steady stream of smoke, your smoker is ready for the turkey. The key is to maintain a consistent temperature and smoke level throughout the cooking process, adjusting the fuel and air flow as needed.
Can I use a regular oven if I don't have a smoker to make this turkey with mulled pomegranate glaze?
No smoker, no problem. You can easily adapt this recipe for use without a smoker while still keeping the spiced pomegranate glaze. Start by preheating your oven to 325 F. Brine the turkey the same way you would for the smoker. Place the turkey breast-side up in a roasting pan, ideally on a roasting rack. Roast the turkey in the preheated oven, basting it occasionally with pan juices. When the turkey's internal temperature approaches 120 F, raise the oven temperature to 400 F. Start glazing the turkey every 10-15 minutes until the turkey is done.
The cooking time varies based on the turkey's weight, but a general guideline is 13-15 minutes per pound. Use a meat thermometer to ensure the turkey's internal temperature reaches 155 F at the thickest part of the thigh. Once done, remove the turkey from the oven and let rest for about 20-30 minutes before carving.
- ⅓ cup salt
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- Leaves from 4 sprigs fresh thyme
- Zest and juice of 2 blood oranges, divided
- 1 (12-14 pound) turkey
- ½ cup pomegranate molasses
- ¼ cup white wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 2 star anise
- 2 fresh bay leaves
- Pomegranates, for serving
- Blood oranges, for serving
- Fresh bay leaves, for serving
- Fresh rosemary sprigs, for serving
|Calories per Serving
|844
|Total Fat
|29.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|376.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|23.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.2 g
|Total Sugars
|21.5 g
|Sodium
|1,865.2 mg
|Protein
|113.5 g