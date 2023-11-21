Main Ingredients Poultry Recipes Turkey Recipes

Smoked Turkey With Mulled Pomegranate Glaze Recipe

Smoked roasted turkey on holiday table Taylor Murray/Tasting Table
By Taylor Murray/

Thanksgiving is a time of warmth, gratitude, and, of course, delicious food. The traditional roast turkey, a centerpiece of many Thanksgiving tables, is a dish steeped in tradition and memories. However, sometimes the standard roast can become a bit predictable, and there's a thrilling culinary adventure in shaking things up. Imagine infusing new life into your Thanksgiving feast by smoking the turkey instead of cooking it in the oven. Smoking imparts a deep, rich flavor that roasting simply can't match, creating a succulent and mouth-wateringly aromatic main course. 

But why stop there? To elevate this already tantalizing dish, consider adding a unique twist with a pomegranate glaze. Recipe developer Taylor Murray brings us a glaze that combines the tartness of pomegranate with the warm undertones of winter spices, creating a delightful balance of sweet and savory. Brushing this vibrant, ruby-red glaze onto the smoked turkey not only adds a layer of complex flavors, but also gives the bird a stunning, glossy finish. This inventive approach to the traditional turkey will surely wow your guests and make this Thanksgiving meal a memorable one.

Gather the ingredients for smoked turkey with pomegranate glaze

Ingredients for smoked glazed turkey Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

To start this recipe, you'll of course need a turkey. Opt for one that's about 12-14 pounds. If you use a larger one, you may have to bump up the quantities of the other ingredients as well as the cooking time. For the dry brine, we'll mix together kosher salt, granulated white sugar, ground black pepper, fresh thyme leaves, and blood orange zest. Save the juice of the blood oranges, as it will go into the glaze along with white wine vinegar, honey, cinnamon sticks, star anise, fresh bay leaves, and pomegranate molasses. That last ingredient is a deeply flavored reduction of pomegranate juice, which you can make yourself or purchase from a store. 

Step 1: Make the dry brine

Ingredients for blood orange turkey dry brine Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Add salt, sugar, thyme, and blood orange zest to a small bowl, rubbing the zest into the salt mixture to combine.

Step 2: Rub on the brine and refrigerate the turkey overnight

Dry brine rubbed turkey Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Sprinkle the salt mixture into the turkey, making sure to get it into all crevices and cracks. Transfer turkey to the refrigerator and brine overnight, or for at least 1 hour and up to 2 days.

Step 3: Bring the turkey to room temperature

Brined turkey on wire rack Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Let turkey sit at room temperature for at least 1 hour before cooking. When ready to cook, set smoker to 300 F.

Step 4: Add the turkey to the smoker

Turkey in wood smoker with thermometer Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Transfer turkey to the smoker and fit with a temperature probe, if using.

Step 5: Smoke for 2-3 hours

Browned turkey in wood smoker Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Smoke for 2-3 hours, until turkey reaches roughly 120 F internally and has begun to turn golden brown.

Step 6: Make the glaze

Ingredients for pomegranate glaze Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Meanwhile, combine blood orange juice, pomegranate molasses, vinegar, honey, cinnamon sticks, star anise, and bay leaves in a small pot.

Step 7: Simmer the glaze and set aside

Spiced pomegranate glaze in white bowl Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Bring to a simmer and reduce until syrupy, about 5 minutes. (Be careful not to let the mixture burn.) Transfer to a bowl.

Step 8: Glaze the turkey

Hand brushing glaze on turkey Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Increase smoker heat to 400 F, if possible, and brush turkey all over with molasses mixture. Continue smoking, covered, for 10-15 minutes.

Step 9: Continue glazing and smoking the turkey

Glazed and roasted turkey in smoker Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Brush turkey with more molasses mixture and continue smoking in 10- to 15-minute intervals. Repeat this process until turkey reaches 150-155 F internally.

Step 10: Rest the turkey

Glazed smoked turkey resting on sheet tray Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Remove turkey from smoker and let rest for 15-20 minutes.

Step 11: Plate and serve

Smoked and glazed Thanksgiving turkey on plate with pomegranates Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Transfer turkey to a serving plate and garnish with pomegranates, blood oranges, fresh bay leaves, and rosemary sprigs, if desired, before carving and serving.

How do I set up a smoker to cook this smoked turkey with mulled pomegranate glaze?

Smoked turkey on serving plate Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

There are a few different ways to set up a smoker for cooking a whole turkey. If you have an electric, pellet-fired smoker, the process could be as simple as setting the appliance to the right temperature. If you don't have one of these appliances, you can definitely set one up using any regular smoker, charcoal grill, or even your home oven (if you have a robust ventilation system). Start by selecting the right fuel. Hardwood chips or chunks such as hickory, apple, or cherry are ideal for imparting a rich, smoky flavor to the turkey. Make sure to soak the chips overnight.

When you're ready to get started, fill the smoker's fuel compartment with your (drained) chips. If you're using a charcoal grill to smoke, fill a metal pan lined with foil, along with a few charcoal briquettes for heat. Once the smoker reaches the desired temperature and the wood chips start to smolder, producing a steady stream of smoke, your smoker is ready for the turkey. The key is to maintain a consistent temperature and smoke level throughout the cooking process, adjusting the fuel and air flow as needed.

Can I use a regular oven if I don't have a smoker to make this turkey with mulled pomegranate glaze?

Roasted turkey on a platter Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

No smoker, no problem. You can easily adapt this recipe for use without a smoker while still keeping the spiced pomegranate glaze. Start by preheating your oven to 325 F. Brine the turkey the same way you would for the smoker. Place the turkey breast-side up in a roasting pan, ideally on a roasting rack. Roast the turkey in the preheated oven, basting it occasionally with pan juices. When the turkey's internal temperature approaches 120 F, raise the oven temperature to 400 F. Start glazing the turkey every 10-15 minutes until the turkey is done.

The cooking time varies based on the turkey's weight, but a general guideline is 13-15 minutes per pound. Use a meat thermometer to ensure the turkey's internal temperature reaches 155 F at the thickest part of the thigh. Once done, remove the turkey from the oven and let rest for about 20-30 minutes before carving.

Smoked Turkey With Mulled Pomegranate Glaze Recipe
No Ratings
Fill 202 Print
Roast turkey is classic, but smoking the bird with a fruity glaze imparts an even deeper flavor for a succulent and mouth-wateringly aromatic main course.
Prep Time
10
hours
Cook Time
4
hours
Servings
8
servings
Thanksgiving turkey dinner spread on table
Total time: 14 hours
Ingredients
  • ⅓ cup salt
  • 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
  • Leaves from 4 sprigs fresh thyme
  • Zest and juice of 2 blood oranges, divided
  • 1 (12-14 pound) turkey
  • ½ cup pomegranate molasses
  • ¼ cup white wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 2 cinnamon sticks
  • 2 star anise
  • 2 fresh bay leaves
Optional Ingredients
  • Pomegranates, for serving
  • Blood oranges, for serving
  • Fresh bay leaves, for serving
  • Fresh rosemary sprigs, for serving
Directions
  1. Add salt, sugar, thyme, and blood orange zest to a small bowl.
  2. Rub the zest into the salt mixture to combine.
  3. Sprinkle salt mixture into the turkey, making sure to get it into all crevices and cracks.
  4. Transfer turkey to the refrigerator and brine overnight, or for at least 1 hour and up to 2 days.
  5. Let turkey sit at room temperature for at least 1 hour before cooking. When ready to cook, set smoker to 300 F.
  6. Transfer turkey to the smoker and fit with a temperature probe, if using.
  7. Smoke for 2-3 hours, until turkey reaches roughly 120 F internally and has begun to turn golden brown.
  8. Meanwhile, combine blood orange juice, pomegranate molasses, vinegar, honey, cinnamon sticks, star anise, and bay leaves in a small pot.
  9. Bring to a simmer and reduce until syrupy, about 5 minutes. (Be careful not to let the mixture burn.) Transfer to a bowl.
  10. Increase smoker heat to 400 F, if possible.
  11. Brush turkey all over with some of the molasses mixture. Continue smoking, covered, for 10-15 minutes.
  12. Brush turkey with more molasses mixture and continue smoking in 10- to 15-minute intervals. Repeat this process until turkey reaches 150-155 F internally.
  13. Remove turkey from smoker and let rest for 15-20 minutes.
  14. Transfer turkey to a serving plate and garnish with pomegranates, blood oranges, fresh bay leaves, and rosemary sprigs, if desired, before carving and serving.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 844
Total Fat 29.7 g
Saturated Fat 7.7 g
Trans Fat 0.3 g
Cholesterol 376.8 mg
Total Carbohydrates 23.5 g
Dietary Fiber 1.2 g
Total Sugars 21.5 g
Sodium 1,865.2 mg
Protein 113.5 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe
Recommended