The Lesser-Known Lettuce That Has To Be Grown In The Dark

Lettuce is one of the most satisfying crops to grow: it comes up quickly, doesn't demand much space, asks for little in the way of care, and comes in a dizzying range of varieties. All you really need in order for your lettuce to flourish is cool weather and plenty of sun. But there's one curious exception, a lesser-known variety that only grows in complete darkness. Say hello to the Belgian endive, a lettuce that truly stands apart from every other green in your salad bowl.

Unlike most leafy greens, Belgian endive grows in two distinct stages. The first harvest isn't leaves at all, but roots. These are cultivated in the soil through the summer for about four months, until they're strong and well developed. The sturdier the root, the better the chances of coaxing a good second crop. Once mature, the roots are dug up and trimmed, leaving them ready for the next phase, which takes place in complete darkness.

These roots are then packed into sand and placed in warm, humid conditions to force new growth. Over the course of three to four weeks, each root produces a compact head four to six inches long. This is the signature torpedo-shaped head of tightly layered leaves that makes Belgian endive instantly recognizable. It's crucial that the second part of the process happens in absolute darkness, as any exposure to light gives it an overly bitter flavor, which will have to be tempered.