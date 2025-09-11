Iceberg Lettuce Was Once The Star Of America's Fanciest Salads

In a blast to the past, one thing becomes crystal clear: salads have undergone quite an evolution. In particular, there is one leafy green we shouldn't be as quick to write off; take a look at that partially wilted, slightly browning iceberg lettuce in the bottom refrigerator drawer. Did you know that you're gazing at one of America's fallen stars?

Iceberg lettuce needs no introduction. Its light crunch and slight sweetness make the ideal neutral base for any salad. Occasionally, it's a little boring, overused, and uninspiring. In all honesty, it's the lettuce we forget to hate. Even criticism is gently cushioned as iceberg is often dubbed as "the one salad you might want to reconsider ordering at a restaurant." Rewind the clock, though, and this vegetable was all the rage ... seriously. Its popularity had been slowly brewing since the 19th century, but it was often reserved as a luxurious indulgence for affluent families. At the height of its rarity, lettuce salad was a delicacy.

Things were set to change, though, and within the next few decades, slowly but surely, it began to grip the nation. Most importantly, producers shifted from leaf to head lettuce to extend the growth window and widen profit margins. The movement quickly established an epicenter in California's Salinas Valley. The final nail in the coffin (or, perhaps, vegetable drawer) was the mass launch of refrigerators in the 1930s. By the 1950s, the news was everywhere: iceberg lettuce was the star of America's fanciest salads.