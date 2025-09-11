Iceberg Lettuce Was Once The Star Of America's Fanciest Salads
In a blast to the past, one thing becomes crystal clear: salads have undergone quite an evolution. In particular, there is one leafy green we shouldn't be as quick to write off; take a look at that partially wilted, slightly browning iceberg lettuce in the bottom refrigerator drawer. Did you know that you're gazing at one of America's fallen stars?
Iceberg lettuce needs no introduction. Its light crunch and slight sweetness make the ideal neutral base for any salad. Occasionally, it's a little boring, overused, and uninspiring. In all honesty, it's the lettuce we forget to hate. Even criticism is gently cushioned as iceberg is often dubbed as "the one salad you might want to reconsider ordering at a restaurant." Rewind the clock, though, and this vegetable was all the rage ... seriously. Its popularity had been slowly brewing since the 19th century, but it was often reserved as a luxurious indulgence for affluent families. At the height of its rarity, lettuce salad was a delicacy.
Things were set to change, though, and within the next few decades, slowly but surely, it began to grip the nation. Most importantly, producers shifted from leaf to head lettuce to extend the growth window and widen profit margins. The movement quickly established an epicenter in California's Salinas Valley. The final nail in the coffin (or, perhaps, vegetable drawer) was the mass launch of refrigerators in the 1930s. By the 1950s, the news was everywhere: iceberg lettuce was the star of America's fanciest salads.
How was iceberg lettuce used?
You know what they say: the higher you climb, the further you fall. Iceberg lettuce might have fallen dramatically from grace, but there's no denying the loftiness of those original heights. It wasn't a one-trick pony; this ingredient was a routine pick amongst the fanciest recipes in America.
The vegetable was fashioned into coleslaw, assembled into simple garden salads, or used as the base for creamy Caesar salads. It was even served warm and wilted. Versatility was the name of the game. Perhaps one of these preparations is enough to prompt you to brush up on the lightning-fast method for coring iceberg lettuce? For starters, it's worth learning how to make a modern wedge salad — drizzled in blue cheese dressing, this bold recipe is never going out of style.
To be honest, this vegetable doesn't offer the best value for quality, neither financially, nor health-wise (yes, there's absolutely a nutritional difference between iceberg and romaine lettuce). That said, accept it for its flaws and get creative when it comes to highlighting iceberg lettuce.