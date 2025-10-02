Turn A Single Plum Pit Into Your Own Fruit-Bearing Backyard Tree

Plums are one of the most underrated fruits in the world. You don't hear about plum-flavored candy, plum ice cream, or plum pie. Yet with over 100 different kinds, and at least 30 that are native to North America, there's no shortage of delicious options. They can be so good that you may want to recreate the experience at home by growing your own. All it takes is saving the pit. Make no mistake, growing plums takes some patience, but it's entirely possible in your backyard.

Start with a pit from any kind of plum. Ideally, choose a plum from a farmer's market so you know it grows well in your climate. To improve your odds, pick several plums that are ripe and look healthy. Let the pits dry out for two or three days.

A plum pit is just a hard shell that protects the seed inside. It's not the seed itself. You can gently crack the pit with a hammer to reveal the almond-shaped seed inside. The more you gather, the greater your odds of success. It could take more than a dozen pits to produce a single successful seedling. Next, drop your seeds into a glass of water. Any that float are not viable and can be discarded. The seeds that sink are the ones you want.