It's a beautiful world, indeed, with beau monde seasoning. This French-named, all-purpose blend translates to "beautiful world," but its popularity is perhaps most dominant in the home kitchens of the American South. Although, Ernest Hemingway's go-to burger recipe was seasoned with beau monde – and Hemingway was born just outside of Chicago, nowhere near the South. Clearly, the blend made famous by Spice Islands brand has reached fans well beyond the Mason-Dixon Line. In recent years, dips made using beau monde seasoning have amassed thousands of likes on TikTok and Instagram. Today, a 3.5-ounce jar of Spice Islands brand Beau Monde runs for $12.95 on Amazon.

Spice Islands' Beau Monde delivers major celery-onion flavor with just a few shakes, comprising a minimal ingredients list of salt, the sweetener dextrose, onion, celery seed, and silicon dioxide (an anti-caking textural additive common in dehydrated soups, protein powders, dry cereal, and instant coffee). Its French name and enduring Southern popularity suggests that the seasoning blend might belong to the regional Creole culinary tradition. This theory is further substantiated by the fact that beau monde's ingredients list somewhat mimics a dehydrated French mirepoix (celery and onion) base. Still, these postulations are merely speculation. In actuality, beau monde seasoning's history is foggy at best. The seasoning appears in a 1959 cookbook from Spice Island brand, so the intergenerational favorite has been around since at least the '50s. It's unclear why, exactly, the ingredient has become relatively obscure outside of the South in the years since.