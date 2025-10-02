This Vintage Seasoning Is Mostly Forgotten Outside The South, But It's Perfect For Dips
It's a beautiful world, indeed, with beau monde seasoning. This French-named, all-purpose blend translates to "beautiful world," but its popularity is perhaps most dominant in the home kitchens of the American South. Although, Ernest Hemingway's go-to burger recipe was seasoned with beau monde – and Hemingway was born just outside of Chicago, nowhere near the South. Clearly, the blend made famous by Spice Islands brand has reached fans well beyond the Mason-Dixon Line. In recent years, dips made using beau monde seasoning have amassed thousands of likes on TikTok and Instagram. Today, a 3.5-ounce jar of Spice Islands brand Beau Monde runs for $12.95 on Amazon.
Spice Islands' Beau Monde delivers major celery-onion flavor with just a few shakes, comprising a minimal ingredients list of salt, the sweetener dextrose, onion, celery seed, and silicon dioxide (an anti-caking textural additive common in dehydrated soups, protein powders, dry cereal, and instant coffee). Its French name and enduring Southern popularity suggests that the seasoning blend might belong to the regional Creole culinary tradition. This theory is further substantiated by the fact that beau monde's ingredients list somewhat mimics a dehydrated French mirepoix (celery and onion) base. Still, these postulations are merely speculation. In actuality, beau monde seasoning's history is foggy at best. The seasoning appears in a 1959 cookbook from Spice Island brand, so the intergenerational favorite has been around since at least the '50s. It's unclear why, exactly, the ingredient has become relatively obscure outside of the South in the years since.
Beau Monde seasoning meets celery-onion savory with a touch of sweet
Classic, eponymous Southern beau monde dip includes some mixture of sour cream, mayonnaise, grated onion, fresh parsley and dill, plus a generous pinch of Beau Monde, the star ingredient. This popping celery-onion dip is served chilled, customarily with potato chips or raw crudité veggies – salty, rich, and just a tad sweet. The jarred store-bought product is available at grocery retailers, especially in the South, but is also simple to mix up at home using a combination of spice rack staples: celery seed, onion powder, table salt, garlic powder, and a pinch of granulated sugar. Store the seasoning blend in an airtight container away from direct sunlight.
This ultra-versatile seasoning can be used as a dry rub for roasted meats or as a finishing seasoning for chilled pasta and potato salads. Try shaking it over deviled eggs, tuna salad sandwiches, gumbo, stews, lox bagels, or white cheddar grilled cheese sammies. For more mild-yet-impactful inspiration, foodies can take a cue from the 1961 "Spice Islands Cook Book," which is widely available online and shares even more recipes for putting the seasoning to good use.