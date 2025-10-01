How Nespresso Machines Are Evolving Thanks To Social Media
Social media is a window into our everyday lives. For many, this includes watching creators make their morning coffee and afternoon lattes. Influencers are demonstrating how easy it is to recreate café favorites at home, and brands like Nespresso are taking notice. With social listening being used as the new way to understand how products are used, what does this mean for the future of Nespresso machines?
The brand, synonymous with luxury, innovation, and ease, is evolving based on what creators are looking for, prioritizing aesthetically pleasing machines that match their lifestyle and kitchen. Nespresso's social channels exude premium, with the use of on-brand aesthetics and partnerships with celebrities like The Weeknd. More so, the brand is selling you an experience: A cappuccino in Italy, a decaf coffee after dinner in France, or simply, a beautiful latte-art laden morning cup. Its most recent innovation, the Vertuo Creatista, has the traditional look and some of the features of an espresso machine, plus more advanced features like Bluetooth. At the push of a button, it can make six different styles of coffee within 30 seconds. It has a professional frothing wand for latte art and specialty coffees such as a flat white. With the rise in social media, is the future of coffee "the home cafe", outfitted with visually captivating Nespresso machines? Just starting your Nespresso journey and looking for a simple coffee pod to enjoy? Consider trying this roast.
What is special about Nespresso machines?
Nespresso, led by its parent company Nestlé, hit kitchens across the United States in the late 1990s with its technology that allowed the everyday consumer to have premium barista-style coffee at home. Surpassing $7 billion in revenue in 2022, Nespresso is constantly introducing new models and accessories. Currently, the brand has two lines of machines, the Original and the Vertuo, plus an entire array of coveted accessories like the Nanofoamer .
Over the years, the models have evolved to produce various styles of coffee, including traditional single shots of espresso, larger espresso largos, and full-size coffees ranging from 5oz to 12oz. Depending on what you're looking for, there are more than 10 model options to choose from.
As the kitchen becomes a place where our lives are now on demand, do the new models reflect this change? With each new iteration, the machines seem to become slimmer and more aesthetically pleasing, while their earlier models tend to focus on function rather than form. For example, the first Vertuo machine, released in 2014, is bulky at 8.3 inches wide and comes in only two colors. But two of the models that followed focus on design. The Vertuo Next, released in 2020, has a design that's only 5.5 inches wide, while the Vertuo Pop+, released in 2023, is the smallest machine to date, featuring vibrant colors such as Mango Yellow. Whether you're prioritizing a machine that's sleek or simply a great cup of coffee, we ranked each machine Nespresso has to offer to find the best model for your needs.