How Nespresso Machines Are Evolving Thanks To Social Media

Nespresso, led by its parent company Nestlé, hit kitchens across the United States in the late 1990s with its technology that allowed the everyday consumer to have premium barista-style coffee at home. Surpassing $7 billion in revenue in 2022, Nespresso is constantly introducing new models and accessories. Currently, the brand has two lines of machines, the Original and the Vertuo, plus an entire array of coveted accessories like the Nanofoamer .

Over the years, the models have evolved to produce various styles of coffee, including traditional single shots of espresso, larger espresso largos, and full-size coffees ranging from 5oz to 12oz. Depending on what you're looking for, there are more than 10 model options to choose from.

As the kitchen becomes a place where our lives are now on demand, do the new models reflect this change? With each new iteration, the machines seem to become slimmer and more aesthetically pleasing, while their earlier models tend to focus on function rather than form. For example, the first Vertuo machine, released in 2014, is bulky at 8.3 inches wide and comes in only two colors. But two of the models that followed focus on design. The Vertuo Next, released in 2020, has a design that's only 5.5 inches wide, while the Vertuo Pop+, released in 2023, is the smallest machine to date, featuring vibrant colors such as Mango Yellow. Whether you're prioritizing a machine that's sleek or simply a great cup of coffee, we ranked each machine Nespresso has to offer to find the best model for your needs.