The Most Beginner-Friendly Nespresso Pod You Can Buy
Everyone has their own ritual when it comes to making their morning coffee. Some like to prepare a big pot of drip coffee, others utilize a French press or rely on simple instant coffee. Many people opt for single-serve coffee makers, but all of the different types can be a little overwhelming. If you are looking to invest, Nespresso is a solid option, and there's a great beginner-friendly pod you can start with: Melozio.
Melozio is one of Nespresso's bestselling pods. A medium roast made from a blend of Brazilian Bourbon Arabica beans, Melozio was designed for Nespresso's range of Vertuo machines, which use a special technology to produce a variety of drink sizes. It's a smooth and balanced brew, with subtle notes of toasted cereal and honey and a slightly sweet, nutty flavor.
The intensity level sits at a six out of 13 on Nespresso's scale, making it perfect for the average coffee drinker. The acidity level is also quite low and the bitterness is minimal, so the pod often pops up as a suggestion for Nespresso beginners. We even ranked it as one of our top choices when comparing every Nespresso signature pod. Our tester enjoyed the warm aromas and ample crema it produced, and recommended it for anyone who wants a solid, no-frills cup of coffee.
How to drink the Nespresso Melozio
The Melozio pod is best served as a 7.77 ounce coffee, and your Vertuo machine should automatically brew it to this size. It's delicious as is, but a little milk also goes a long way. Some people like to use half and half, creamer, or top the coffee with frothed milk. If you like your coffee sweet, try adding some brown sugar or a flavored creamer. You can try out syrups too -– salted caramel sauce, toffee, or butterscotch would all work well. There's always gingerbread and pumpkin, if the season calls for it.
If you're watching your caffeine intake, you can also get decaffeinated Melozio pods, but they do taste slightly different. It's not the worst decaf Nespresso pod, but you might want to use a little cream if you don't like a very deep taste. If you sit on the other side of the spectrum and want more caffeine, there's also the Melozio Boost, which contains about 200 milligrams of caffeine per mug, versus the 170 milligrams in the original Melozio blend.
Once you've tried them all out, some more great beginner pod options are Colombia, Scuro, and Chiaro. For espresso, the Double Espresso Dolce, Bianco Doppio, and Altissio are all top-sellers. There are a lot of different options— so have fun sampling them all.