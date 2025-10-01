The 13 Best Halloween Cereal Boxes Of All Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Spooky season is the best time of year, especially when it comes to breakfast cereals. There's something about the pops of orange and purple, the iconic shapes of ghosts, witches' hats, bats, pumpkins, and candy corn, and the veritable cornucopia of monstrous mascots that makes Halloween especially ripe inspiration for that sugary good stuff we all begged our parents to buy for us when we were kids.

It probably helps that General Mills has been releasing monster-themed cereals every year since 1971. Kids have been clamoring for Count Chocula and Franken Berry for decades. In fact, Tasting Table tasted every General Mills Monster Cereal and ranked which was the best.

Obviously, other cereal companies had to try to capitalize on this marketing slam dunk. And now, over 50 years later, it's safe to say that Halloween is the biggest holiday for cereals. The season is full of limited edition shapes and flavors, creative character redesigns, and inventive pop culture tie-ins. So without further ado, here are 13 of the best, spookiest Halloween cereal boxes of all time.