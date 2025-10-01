How To Store Cut Pears So They Stay Fresh

Crisp, juicy, sweet pears are such a treat, but they quickly lose their appeal when their flesh starts to brown. And unfortunately, that can happen pretty quickly, which seems to make prepping ahead for recipes or simple snack times a challenge. Luckily, there's hope: With a little know-how, you can slice and dice your favorite pears and keep those pieces in irresistible condition. It's as simple as a quick soak and proper storage.

First, it helps to understand why exactly fruit slices turn brown. When you cut the pear, oxygen gets into its plant tissue. This causes a chemical reaction between the fruit's enzymes and proteins or amino acids, and the brown color is a byproduct of this. Sugar and the citric acid from the juice of citrus fruits are both effective in slowing the entire process, so both are useful in soaks to keep pear slices from browning. For a foolproof approach, soak your cut pears in cold lemon water.

You may have heard that squeezing lemon juice right onto an apple or pear is good for preventing browning. This soak achieves the same results but flavors the pear less. About one spoonful of lemon juice per one cup of water should do the trick. You can also use pineapple juice or a teaspoon of citric acid powder. Once you strain them well, place the pear slices in a zip-lock bag with the air squeezed out. They can last for up to a week without browning.