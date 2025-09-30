Are Kirkland Signature Bacon Crumbles Gluten-Free?

Sometimes it seems like figuring out which foods are gluten-free requires a decoder ring and keen detective skills. It should be a lot easier, but every once in a while you come across a product that isn't as clear as you'd like. Kirkland Signature Bacon Crumbles appear to be gluten-free, but the label does not explicitly state that. For anyone with celiac disease, that can be a concern.

What we can say for sure is that the ingredients list does not include wheat or grains. The label says it is 100% bacon cured with water, salt, sugar, sodium phosphates, sodium erythorbate, and sodium nitrite. Given that none of these are wheat- or grain-based ingredients, it's likely that the bacon crumbles are gluten free, but there is still a small reason for concern.

In order to get a definitive answer, we called Costco customer service to ask if there was any chance of cross contact during the production process. Even though there are no wheat products in bacon crumbles, if the facility that produces them also processes wheat products then cross contact is a risk. The rep told us that if there was any chance of cross contact it would have been mentioned on the label. Based on that, we feel confident suggesting that those with gluten sensitivities are probably safe to eat Kirkland Signature Bacon Crumbles without fear of negative effects.