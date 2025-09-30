Why It's A Mistake To Assume Plant-Based Burgers Are More Nutritious Than Beef

When choosing the perfect burger, you might make your decision based on the environmental impact, nutritional content, or above all else, taste. According to UC Davis, the number one cause of greenhouse gases in agriculture is cattle. So when brands like Impossible and Beyond enter the arena of plant-based meat, it makes sense. But do the overall taste and nutritional content align?

Many may assume that plant-based burgers are healthier than the average beef burger. And, in some instances, it's true. But it's important to understand the full picture. Researchers at Harvard University uncovered that meatless burgers designed to mimic beef — as opposed to plant-based burgers made of whole foods, like beans — are highly processed and contain a higher amount of saturated fat than a beef burger.

For context, a burger made from 85% lean ground beef clocks in at 17g fat (6g saturated), about 80mg sodium, and 21g protein. Beef-less burger brands take this into consideration when creating their imitations to taste, look, and feel like a burger. Impossible Burgers are made from soy protein, coconut oil, and potato starch, and comes in at 13g fat (6g saturated), 370mg of sodium, and 19g protein. Beyond Burgers — made from pea protein, avocado oil, potato starch, and more — come in with 14g fat (2g saturated), 310mg of sodium, and 21g protein. At the end of the day, it comes down to the ingredients in the burger.