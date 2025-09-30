The Crunchy Snack That Belongs On Top Of Your Next Smoothie

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Between fruit, yogurt, juice, and other ingredients, you can mix up any number of refreshing smoothie recipes to suit your taste preferences and satisfy nutritional needs. With so many fun ways to include protein, vitamins, and favorite flavors, one addition you might have overlooked is choosing the perfect topping for your beverage. As smoothies are typically sweet, one of the best ways to complement the overall taste is with a hint of saltiness to achieve a delightful "swalty" flavor. Top off your next smoothie with a generous portion of pretzels to change up the texture and taste of the snack.

A beloved snack food with an enjoyable crunch, pretzels provide the ultimate finishing touch to a variety of different styles of smoothies. The salty flavor will counter an especially sweet smoothie or complement one with more tangy tropical flavors. Among many different types of pretzels to choose from, there are several crisp varieties that you can either add on top of an extra-thick smoothie or crush up and use around the rim of your cup.

For an extra boost of nutrients, try a variety like Crisp Power Protein Pretzels. Consider all the ingredients at play in your smoothie and how different flavors of pretzels can coordinate with the overall taste. The number of pretzel and smoothie combinations is nearly limitless.