The Crunchy Snack That Belongs On Top Of Your Next Smoothie
Between fruit, yogurt, juice, and other ingredients, you can mix up any number of refreshing smoothie recipes to suit your taste preferences and satisfy nutritional needs. With so many fun ways to include protein, vitamins, and favorite flavors, one addition you might have overlooked is choosing the perfect topping for your beverage. As smoothies are typically sweet, one of the best ways to complement the overall taste is with a hint of saltiness to achieve a delightful "swalty" flavor. Top off your next smoothie with a generous portion of pretzels to change up the texture and taste of the snack.
A beloved snack food with an enjoyable crunch, pretzels provide the ultimate finishing touch to a variety of different styles of smoothies. The salty flavor will counter an especially sweet smoothie or complement one with more tangy tropical flavors. Among many different types of pretzels to choose from, there are several crisp varieties that you can either add on top of an extra-thick smoothie or crush up and use around the rim of your cup.
For an extra boost of nutrients, try a variety like Crisp Power Protein Pretzels. Consider all the ingredients at play in your smoothie and how different flavors of pretzels can coordinate with the overall taste. The number of pretzel and smoothie combinations is nearly limitless.
Tips for adding pretzels to your smoothie
Including pretzels as a topping for your next batch of smoothies is simple and effective. Looking at different recipes, you can consider which ones would benefit the most from this crunchy snack food. For example, a healthy black forest smoothie recipe includes cocoa powder, cherries, spinach, flaxseed, and banana, along with milk, honey, and just a pinch of salt. Crushing up a handful of Snyder's of Hanover Pretzel Sticks and using this to rim your smoothie glass would play on the mixture of sweet and salty flavors while making the crunchy snack food taste like a chocolate and cherry-covered pretzel.
Pretzel twists would also work well in a salted caramel-flavored smoothie. You can float the pieces on top of your drink for an extra element of whimsy or mix crushed pieces into your blended drink for more crunch throughout.
There are even more ways to get creative with these crunchy snacks when you choose a yogurt-covered version. Use your favorite flavor of Hayden Valley Foods Yogurt Flavored Covered Pretzels, like raspberry or blueberry, to top off a thick, berry-based smoothie. The yogurt coating on the salty snack will be a great complement to any yogurt already in your smoothie. For the very best taste, texture, and cohesive snack, a pretzel-topped smoothie is a fantastic choice.