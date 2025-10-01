This Hobby Lobby Storage Solution Could Make Cheese Last Longer
Processed cheese, such as American cheese and sliced cheese, typically only has a shelf life of about one or two weeks in the fridge once it is opened. However, there are steps you can take to extend the lifespan of your cheese to keep it fresh for longer. In fact, Hobby Lobby sells the perfect product for preserving slices — and it's only $5.99.
The Joie's Sliced Cheese Pod is available at Hobby Lobby stores and online. This small, convenient tool is made to store individually wrapped slices of cheese and is carefully designed to keep cheese fresh by blocking harmful air, bacteria, and moisture. It is made from sturdy, BPA-free plastic and can hold up to 24 cheese slices.
Featuring an easy-open hinge-top lid and sleek design, it might just be the best food storage container for cheese. It can keep all of your sliced cheese neatly organized so that it's easy to find in a packed fridge. Plus, it's much more sustainable than storing an opened package of cheese in a single-use plastic bag.
Everything you need to know about Joie's Sliced Cheese Pod
Joie's cheese storage container is 4.75 inches long, 4.75 inches wide, and 3 inches deep, which is the perfect size for storing individually wrapped slices of cheese. We recommend using it for Kraft Singles or any other store-bought American cheese brand. However, as long as you clean the container properly between uses, you can use it to store any type of unwrapped or opened packages of sliced cheese.
Before using the container, you should familiarize yourself with the dos and don'ts of refrigerating cheese so that your cheese lasts as long as possible. The best place in your fridge for the Joie container is the top or middle shelf of your fridge or in a fridge drawer – don't store your cheese in the door of your fridge, as that's typically the warmest area. And while you shouldn't store your cheese at too cold a temperature, make sure your fridge temp is set to below 40 degrees Fahrenheit to prevent bacteria growth or spoilage.