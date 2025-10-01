This Hobby Lobby Storage Solution Could Make Cheese Last Longer

Processed cheese, such as American cheese and sliced cheese, typically only has a shelf life of about one or two weeks in the fridge once it is opened. However, there are steps you can take to extend the lifespan of your cheese to keep it fresh for longer. In fact, Hobby Lobby sells the perfect product for preserving slices — and it's only $5.99.

The Joie's Sliced Cheese Pod is available at Hobby Lobby stores and online. This small, convenient tool is made to store individually wrapped slices of cheese and is carefully designed to keep cheese fresh by blocking harmful air, bacteria, and moisture. It is made from sturdy, BPA-free plastic and can hold up to 24 cheese slices.

Featuring an easy-open hinge-top lid and sleek design, it might just be the best food storage container for cheese. It can keep all of your sliced cheese neatly organized so that it's easy to find in a packed fridge. Plus, it's much more sustainable than storing an opened package of cheese in a single-use plastic bag.