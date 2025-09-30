The Starbucks Coffee Dupe You Can Get At Costco

Coffee lovers and Costco fans, rejoice! If you're looking for a great substitute for your favorite Starbucks coffee roast, as it seems like Costco's Kirkland Signature coffee is no longer produced by Starbucks, you can now get a dupe of the coffee giant's Pike Place Medium Roast at your local warehouse for an even cheaper price. According to aficionados across the internet, Costco's House Blend Whole Bean Coffee in Medium Roast tastes nearly identical.

Pike Place Medium Roast is known for its balanced flavor profile of cocoa and praline and is slightly more complex than a light-roasted coffee. Meanwhile, the Costco dupe is upheld by high standards just like other Kirkland-brand items that are guaranteed to be just as good, if not better than, competitive brands.

One Reddit user mentioned, "I was surprised to find it was a TRUE medium roast flavor." Similar to the flavor profile of Pike Place Medium Roast, Costco's House Blend Whole Bean Coffee in Medium Roast is nutty and smooth. At $7.75 per pound compared to around $12.00 per pound of Starbucks, it's also a much better deal. If that doesn't convince you, it has over 4 stars on Costco's website with shining reviews: "Good for everyday. Excellent balance of boldness and flavor." But you'll have to be the judge of that.