The Internal Temperature That Means Your Ribs Are Done

Everybody loves perfectly tender ribs, but few have the patience to wait for the right temperature to cook them that way. Full of connective tissue, ribs demand low and slow cooking, but after hours of waiting, you can be tempted to jump the gun and dig in. The problem is that cooking perfect ribs isn't like other meats; it's a matter of precisely balanced temperature and time. So, we reached out to an expert, Scott Thomas, the owner of The Grillin' Fools, to ask exactly which temperatures you should be aiming for when cooking ribs.

Thomas tells us that you want to aim well past the normal recommended temperature for cooking pork when you're making ribs. "Just because it is safe to eat doesn't mean it's good to eat at 145 degrees Fahrenheit," he explains. "Cuts that have a lot of connective tissue and/or fat and/or collagen are not good at 145 degrees Fahrenheit." Instead, Thomas offers two ranges to aim for, depending on your personal taste. "There are those who love fall-off-the-bone ribs," he notes. "For those folks, 200 degrees Fahrenheit to 205 degrees Fahrenheit."

However, some prefer a tender (but firm) rib that is tender and leaves a clean bite — also known as "competition-style ribs." If that's you, Thomas has another suggestion. "Look at 185 degrees Fahrenheit to 190 degrees Fahrenheit," he explains. "At this temp, the ribs will be plenty tender and juicy, but all the meat won't slide off the bone and slap against the chin on the first bite."