Why Smoking Ribs Bone-Side Down Will Get You The Perfect Bark

If you watch any pitmaster worth their salt place ribs onto a smoker, you'll notice a consistent placement orientation. Most often, the bones are down, and the meat is up. We spoke with Scott Thomas of The Grillin' Fools, who explains exactly why this is the best method when smoking. "The reason to put the bones down is because [of] the shape of the bones," he notes. "The bones being curved will keep the ribs elevated off the cutting board/grill grates."

Elevation prevents the delicate, seasoned meat from sticking to hot grates, keeping the rib rack stable through hours of smoking. Thomas adds that putting the meat side down risks stripping it bare. "If the ribs are placed meat side down, all that seasoning running down the middle on that side will stick to the cutting board/grill grates," he notes. What sounds like a small positioning maneuver actually sets up the whole cook.

Misplaced ribs result in bare patches with no crust and no flavor. As Thomas says, "If a bunch of the seasoning is stuck to the cutting board or grill grates, the bark will not be great right there." By keeping ribs slightly lifted, you protect the seasoning while smoke and steady heat begin their work from all sides. The payoff is that the bark (the dark, flavorful crust on smoked meat) develops evenly because nothing is lost to the grate.