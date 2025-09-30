What Exactly Is The 12:12:12 Declutter Method And Will It Really Work For Kitchen Organization?

The kitchen is a chef's inner sanctum, but even the most sacred of spaces lose their magic buried under clutter. A clear kitchen means a clear mind, yet overstuffed drawers, long-forgotten vintage gadgets, and expired pantry items can greatly stifle efficiency. The good news is that there's a simple solution called the 12:12:12 method that helps to declutter your cooking space at a moment's notice, and is great for your weekly tidying and yearly deep cleanings alike.

Coined by Joshua Becker of BecomingMinimalist, the method requires next to no effort, doesn't cost a cent, and can be repeated as often as necessary to ensure a clutter-free kitchen. While the 12:12:12 method wasn't originally devised specifically for the kitchen, it is equally applicable for your cooking space, thanks to its versatility and ease of access. Plus, it couldn't be more simple to start.

First, throw away 12 kitchen items that no longer serve you (or anyone else, for that matter) and discard them. Then, find 12 items that you no longer need or use regularly, but could be useful to someone else to donate or give away. Finally, select 12 items that are useful to your household, but don't belong where they currently rest. These items will then be returned back to their proper home, whether that's another drawer or cabinet, or another room in the house.