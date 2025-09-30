What Exactly Is The 12:12:12 Declutter Method And Will It Really Work For Kitchen Organization?
The kitchen is a chef's inner sanctum, but even the most sacred of spaces lose their magic buried under clutter. A clear kitchen means a clear mind, yet overstuffed drawers, long-forgotten vintage gadgets, and expired pantry items can greatly stifle efficiency. The good news is that there's a simple solution called the 12:12:12 method that helps to declutter your cooking space at a moment's notice, and is great for your weekly tidying and yearly deep cleanings alike.
Coined by Joshua Becker of BecomingMinimalist, the method requires next to no effort, doesn't cost a cent, and can be repeated as often as necessary to ensure a clutter-free kitchen. While the 12:12:12 method wasn't originally devised specifically for the kitchen, it is equally applicable for your cooking space, thanks to its versatility and ease of access. Plus, it couldn't be more simple to start.
First, throw away 12 kitchen items that no longer serve you (or anyone else, for that matter) and discard them. Then, find 12 items that you no longer need or use regularly, but could be useful to someone else to donate or give away. Finally, select 12 items that are useful to your household, but don't belong where they currently rest. These items will then be returned back to their proper home, whether that's another drawer or cabinet, or another room in the house.
Tips for tackling the 12:12:12 method
As previously mentioned, the 12:12:12 method begins with tossing out 12 kitchen items that no longer serve you. Chances are, this will be the easiest step of the process, especially if you're decluttering for the first time in a while. Anything that's expired or poses a risk to your health should be thrown away, whether that's decades-old spices, past-their-prime condiments, or canned foods with dents in them. Scraped-up non-stick pans, rusted cookie sheets, and broken countertop appliances are also viable candidates to be thrown away, too.
The donation category is next, and it targets surplus items in the kitchen. Maybe you've got an old bread maker laying around that's been collecting dust for years, a mountain of coffee mugs that taking up necessary cupboard space, or a stock pile of the best canned foods to donate you'll simply never get around to eating. Donating can be tricky at times, especially if items have sentimental value. As per one of Japanese tidying-expert Marie Kondo's famous deep cleaning tips: if an item doesn't "spark joy" when you hold it, it might be time to donate.
Finally, the last category tackles 12 items that need to be returned to their proper homes. Perhaps you've got some over-the-counter medicines laying around in a kitchen cabinet somewhere, or some out-of-season plates that should be stored in the basement until next year. Really, anything that takes up space that should be placed elsewhere is apt to go to their dedicated spots.