Inside This Delaware Gas Station Is The State's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant
There's a lot to be said for a good hole-in-the-wall restaurant. They may not always be the most visually appealing or have lines out the door, but if the food is good, they can be the best eateries to come by in this social media-saturated world. From old-school diners to late-night dive bars, we're so dedicated to the topic that we compiled an extensive list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in every state. So, if you're on the hunt for a good casual spot in Delaware, then look no further than to the Liberty gas station on Savannah Road in Lewes.
Nestled inside this unassuming roadside stop is Patty's Deli, a local favorite that serves up some of the best sandwiches in the area. The small business was founded by Patty Jacobs in 2011. While the location has moved a couple of times — Jacobs even sold the business to another local business owner in 2024 — it remains an important part of the community. The current owner, Lisa McDonald, was a longtime customer before taking over, and she has kept everything about this hidden gem the same, including the delicious menu.
What to order at Patty's Deli
Patty's Deli serves breakfast and lunch with a variety of sandwiches, wraps, and salads (even charcuterie) on offer. You can get anything from an egg wrap with wild-caught Alaskan smoked salmon to a hot house-roasted pork sandwich, or a toasted chicken cheese steak sub. The "Patty's Favorite" is also a standout star that features blackened top round beef, blue cheese, fried onions and arugula.
There are also a number of fresh salads, ranging from classics like potato or tuna salad to mixed bean medleys and smoked whitefish. Vegetarian options are also abundant — think: vinaigrette-tossed grain salads, grilled veggie sandwiches with olive tapenade, or meatless burrito-style breakfast wraps. If that wasn't enough, there's always a long list of daily specials. When on offer, customers praise items like the elevated steak hoagie, egg salad, "Ted's Italian" sub, and chicken pot pie.
Yelp reviewers have called Patty's Deli a "hidden treasure of goodies" and "the best sandwich spot in Delaware", while on TripAdvisor fans have shouted out the deli's "innovative specials." The high-quality, fresh ingredients and friendly service are always highlighted, and Patty's Deli is even revered for its catering abilities. You can even call ahead to order or use DoorDash — this really isn't your average gas station stop!