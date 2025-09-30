Inside This Delaware Gas Station Is The State's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant

There's a lot to be said for a good hole-in-the-wall restaurant. They may not always be the most visually appealing or have lines out the door, but if the food is good, they can be the best eateries to come by in this social media-saturated world. From old-school diners to late-night dive bars, we're so dedicated to the topic that we compiled an extensive list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in every state. So, if you're on the hunt for a good casual spot in Delaware, then look no further than to the Liberty gas station on Savannah Road in Lewes.

Nestled inside this unassuming roadside stop is Patty's Deli, a local favorite that serves up some of the best sandwiches in the area. The small business was founded by Patty Jacobs in 2011. While the location has moved a couple of times — Jacobs even sold the business to another local business owner in 2024 — it remains an important part of the community. The current owner, Lisa McDonald, was a longtime customer before taking over, and she has kept everything about this hidden gem the same, including the delicious menu.