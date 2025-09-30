The Iconic Ikea Flavor You Should Be Adding To Cola

Right before exiting Ikea, you simply cannot forgo a visit to the food court. This is where you will find Swedish meatballs, salmon filets, and other Ikea food court menu items everyone has been raving about for years. With a little mix and match, you might even discover a secret gateway to one of the most unique Coke flavors from around the world. All you need is a bit of lingonberry juice and a cup of cola.

The word "lingonberry" alone is enough to strike curiosity, and it will not disappoint. This small, round, and red fruit hails from the Northern Hemisphere, thriving in the evergreens of Scandinavia and North America, where it's harvested from wild, low-growing shrubs. After been picked, lingonberries are processed to make classic Ikea products like vibrant red bottles of syrup, jars of jam, and even sparkling drinks. Moreover, you can also find lingonberries featured in a beloved drink served at the refreshment station at any Ikea bistro.

Similar to cranberries in more than just appearance, this fruit has a tartly acidic intensity, layered with a sweet and berry-esque undertone. Mixing some of the lingonberry drink into cola, you get a drink that almost resembles a cherry Coke — fragrantly tart at first sip, slowly fizzling out into that signature crisp sweetness. We recommend following a ratio of one part juice to four parts cola, but feel free to adjust amounts to match your personal preference.