Give Garlic Butter A Tangy Edge With One Simple Addition

Garlic and butter, while superstar ingredients on their own, are hard to beat when they combine forces. The sharpness of the raw garlic is tempered by the sumptuous richness of the butter, while still infusing it with savory notes that transform butter from indulgent to gourmet. Garlic butter is delectable all on it's own, but adding herbs, salt, and other savory elements is always a good idea. Along with our tips for making the best garlic butter, we have one more trick to add to your repertoire, and that's to introduce pepperoncini brine into your recipe.

They may look incredibly similar, but there is a difference between pepperoncini and banana peppers. Pepperoncini are a mild pepper native to Italy, which have been pickled in a tangy brine. The peppers are only mildly spicy, and are popular in both Italy and Greece as they're featured in many Mediterranean dishes. Of all of our creative ways to use leftover pepperoncini juice, however, making a tangy garlic butter might just be the best of them.

Some recipes call for melting butter on the stovetop and adding in the garlic to gently cook. But, you can simply let the butter sit at room temperature for about an hour to soften, then mix in the garlic and a tablespoon of pepperoncini brine, before placing everything in plastic wrap and rolling into a log to chill.