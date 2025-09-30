Alton Brown's Unconventional Batch Negronis Balance Precision With Rebellion

If it ain't broke, don't fix it ... but no one ever said anything about not improving it. A classic Negroni comprises equal parts gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth. Alton Brown's Negroni, however, is not a classic Negroni. Fellow celebrity foodie Anthony Bourdain may have lauded the Negroni as the "perfect mixed drink." But, in a video posted to Brown's official Instagram, he takes a much different stance: "It's bright, it's balanced ... and I'm a little bored."

Brown's outside-the-box version increases the Negroni's typical ingredients trio to five. "The way I look at it is, I can build these teams to get more complexity," says the foodie. "And I'm only talking about the bitter team and the sweet team." On the bitter side, Brown adds another, second amaro into the mix: Cynar, a rusty-yet-light artichoke-based herbal liqueur, which lends greater bitter dimensionality alongside citrussy, scarlet Campari. On the sweet side, Brown also adds Carpano Punt E Mes vermouth amaro to back up the regular sweet vermouth. Dried fruity tones of prune, plum, and raisin steer the profile dry and somewhat bitter.

With these added, ultra zhuzhed up liqueurs, says Brown, the gin's botanical notes are rendered moot (and would probably be overkill). Instead, posits the foodist, swapping the gin for neutral vodka utilitarianly increases the cocktail's ABV to Negroni territory without competing or clashing. "I figure, with all these flavors, why use gin? Why? You're not going to taste the juniper. At least, I'm not."