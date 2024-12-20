How To Drink Cynar In A Cocktail Or On Its Own

Cynar, the Italian bitter liqueur, might be best known for having an unlikely vegetable — the artichoke — both on the label and as a key ingredient among its many other botanical inclusions. A favorite of bartenders and cocktail inventors for the deep flavor and balance it adds to drinks, Cynar (pronounced "chee-nahr") often stands in for other bitter liqueurs like Aperol or Campari when a less sweet, more earthy flavor is called for. If you're interested in adding a bottle of this unique amaro to your home bar, Saeed "Hawk" House, the owner and bartender at Cocktails By Hawk LLC and popular social media creator @cocktailsbyhawk on Instagram, has a few suggestions for how to best enjoy it.

Hawk suggests using Cynar in simple, approachable cocktails like the Black Manhattan or "in an Americano riff with soda water and sweet vermouth." In both of these drinks, using Cynar reduces the sweetness, amplifies the deep earthy flavors, and makes the drink both recognizable and unique at the same time. If you want an even simpler way to enjoy Cynar, Hawk suggests "another way to enjoy Cynar is over ice or in a shot paired with a nice cold beer."