This Grape Soda Brand Tastes Like Liquified Candy In The Worst Way Possible
Grape-flavored drinks, candies, and desserts can be delicious if done right. Unfortunately, grape can also swing the other way and veer into a cloying category we'd rather not experience. To help fans of the flavor decide which options are worth trying, we tried over a dozen grape sodas and ranked them. Though some beverages hit it out of the park flavor-wise — and even managed to sneak in some health benefits — several brands disappointed us with liquids that we would rather pour down the drain.
We have to admit Whirly Pop's candy-branded label is accurate marketing. The soda packed inside each bottle is akin to liquid candy. The sweet, colorful swirls of Whirly Pop lollipops originated in the mid-20th century. While those candies might appear whimsical, this grape drink is anything but inviting. Even when poured over ice, Whirly Pop's Juicy Grape Soda is too sweet to enjoy, almost as if a real-life Candy Land has been melted and funnelled into a bottle.
Grape-flavored drinks don't need to taste like medicine
Whatever grape flavor we detect within Whirly Pop's Juicy Grape soda tastes more pharmaceutical than natural. Other reviewers have noted the drink is nothing like the candy advertised on the label, but something more akin to a watered-down freeze pop. While other grape sodas, such as Slice and Olipop, are made with real grape juice and feature added benefits like prebiotics and probiotics, Whirly Pop unabashedly adds natural flavors, caramel color, preservatives, phosphoric acid, and quillaja extract to carbonated spring water to make the drink. However, it does have one selling point for those who dislike high fructose corn syrup in their sodas: It contains pure cane sugar.
Those who appreciate nostalgic food and beverages might want to crack open a Whirly Pop and take a swig, but for those who want a drink that can be sipped slowly, this grape soda is not our first choice. Should curiosity get the better of you, splurge and purchase the variety pack that includes the Juicy Grape, Sweet Strawberry, Watermelon, Blue Raspberry, Wild Cherry, and Rainbow Fruit Punch flavors. If you also find them too sweet, freeze the soda for icy cocktails or consider making popsicles to enjoy as a midafternoon snack. Should you want to make your own grape soda to control the flavor profile, try mixing grape juice, lemon juice, club soda or sparkling water, and your choice of sweetener to serve. A skewer of grapes can make a cute garnish, and when poured over ice, your homemade creation can tick boxes for a refreshing beverage that doesn't offend the palate.