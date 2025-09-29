This Grape Soda Brand Tastes Like Liquified Candy In The Worst Way Possible

Whatever grape flavor we detect within Whirly Pop's Juicy Grape soda tastes more pharmaceutical than natural. Other reviewers have noted the drink is nothing like the candy advertised on the label, but something more akin to a watered-down freeze pop. While other grape sodas, such as Slice and Olipop, are made with real grape juice and feature added benefits like prebiotics and probiotics, Whirly Pop unabashedly adds natural flavors, caramel color, preservatives, phosphoric acid, and quillaja extract to carbonated spring water to make the drink. However, it does have one selling point for those who dislike high fructose corn syrup in their sodas: It contains pure cane sugar.

Those who appreciate nostalgic food and beverages might want to crack open a Whirly Pop and take a swig, but for those who want a drink that can be sipped slowly, this grape soda is not our first choice. Should curiosity get the better of you, splurge and purchase the variety pack that includes the Juicy Grape, Sweet Strawberry, Watermelon, Blue Raspberry, Wild Cherry, and Rainbow Fruit Punch flavors. If you also find them too sweet, freeze the soda for icy cocktails or consider making popsicles to enjoy as a midafternoon snack. Should you want to make your own grape soda to control the flavor profile, try mixing grape juice, lemon juice, club soda or sparkling water, and your choice of sweetener to serve. A skewer of grapes can make a cute garnish, and when poured over ice, your homemade creation can tick boxes for a refreshing beverage that doesn't offend the palate.