What To Look For On The Label If You Want Healthier Deli Meat

Are you a fan of the convenience of deli meats, but want to make sure you're eating healthier cuts? All you have to do is flip the package around and scan its label. But don't let all of the bits of information overwhelm you. Instead, focus on two factors to make sure you're going with a quality brand: the sodium content and the length of the ingredient list.

Although your ideal salt intake may vary based on your own nutritional needs, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends a daily sodium intake of 2,300 milligrams or less per person. The FDA also states that 5% of your daily value (DV) or less of sodium per serving is a low-sodium portion. On the other end, 20% DV or more of sodium per serving is categorized as high. This means that if your deli meat contains 115 milligrams of salt, it's technically considered low-sodium. Meanwhile, anything with 460 milligrams or more exceeds the 20% DV and is on the high side — which means that you should probably find a less salty alternative.

It's no secret that deli meat labels can oftentimes be overwhelming, with opaque terms that look like they came straight from your high school chemistry textbook. However, you don't need to know what every term means to know whether or not what you're eating is healthy. In fact, the easiest way to do that is to follow a simple rule of thumb: the shorter the ingredient list, the less processed the deli meat. By a short list, we suggest around five ingredients or fewer. Additionally, another great option for healthier cuts is to have your deli meat hand-sliced at the counter, since pre-packaged cuts often contain more preservatives.