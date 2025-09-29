The Best Store-Bought Chicken Dry Rub We Tested Doesn't Even Come From A Food Company

Cooking things from scratch is the ultimate flex for any home chef — the slow-simmered sauces, the hand-ground spices, marinades with secret ingredients. But there's a special kind of respect reserved for cooks who know the smartest short-cuts that save time on prep and still deliver bold, layered flavors. Instead of looking down upon store-bought marinades and rubs, they try and try until they find the best ones. Which is exactly what we did.

In a Tasting Table taste-test, we ranked nine store-bought chicken dry rubs and while there were a few that over-promised and under-delivered, the big surprise was that the best one didn't come from a food company. That's right — the top-ranked chicken dry rub was Kick'n Chicken Seasoning from the grill-masters at Weber (for those of you who are curious, the Jack Daniel's Chicken Rub ranked last because, frankly, it was boring).

Three things swung the vote in Weber's favor. First, the ingredients stood out for their simplicity: Onion, salt, garlic, spices, red pepper, orange peel, sugar, red bell pepper, and paprika extractives for color. Second, the spices were left in visible pieces rather than ground to a fine powder, which made the meat look "delicious and tantalizingly fresh," according to our reviewer. And finally, the flavor delivered a peppery warmth, a citrusy hit of orange, a touch of sweetness, just the right amount of salt, and a savory backbone that made a simple weeknight chicken dinner taste like you'd spent all Sunday on it.