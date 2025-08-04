The Boring Store-Bought Chicken Dry Rub We Honestly Thought Would Be Better

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you think about Jack Daniel's, you probably think about a classic Jack & Coke cocktail or an amber bottle filled with Tennessee whiskey, but the brand goes beyond that. It takes the whole "Southern charm" image to heart by offering a line of merchandise and barware fit for any backyard bar, alongside a classic selection of whiskies. Unknown to many, Jack Daniel's also produces a line of rubs and seasonings, although the well-known brand fell flat on our ranking of nine store-bought chicken dry rubs.

Despite a vivid orange coloring and a list of ingredients that sound like the perfect combination for a good bourbon dry rub, this seasoning was disappointingly bland. Paprika and pepper were the most prevalent flavors, but even those were barely noticeable, which is unusual given the rub's striking color. It's not necessarily that this was a bad dry rub, more that it was an unremarkable one in comparison to its stiff competition. We have to give credit where credit is due and note that this dry rub was well-balanced, if not a bit dull. There was no singular flavor sticking out among the crowd, which might be appealing to those home chefs just dipping their toes into the normally flavorful world of dry rubs.