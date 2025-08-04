The Boring Store-Bought Chicken Dry Rub We Honestly Thought Would Be Better
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When you think about Jack Daniel's, you probably think about a classic Jack & Coke cocktail or an amber bottle filled with Tennessee whiskey, but the brand goes beyond that. It takes the whole "Southern charm" image to heart by offering a line of merchandise and barware fit for any backyard bar, alongside a classic selection of whiskies. Unknown to many, Jack Daniel's also produces a line of rubs and seasonings, although the well-known brand fell flat on our ranking of nine store-bought chicken dry rubs.
Despite a vivid orange coloring and a list of ingredients that sound like the perfect combination for a good bourbon dry rub, this seasoning was disappointingly bland. Paprika and pepper were the most prevalent flavors, but even those were barely noticeable, which is unusual given the rub's striking color. It's not necessarily that this was a bad dry rub, more that it was an unremarkable one in comparison to its stiff competition. We have to give credit where credit is due and note that this dry rub was well-balanced, if not a bit dull. There was no singular flavor sticking out among the crowd, which might be appealing to those home chefs just dipping their toes into the normally flavorful world of dry rubs.
Jack Daniel's missed the mark with its chicken dry rub
Jack Daniel's chicken rub might not contain any actual alcohol, but it does contain salt, sugar, paprika, garlic, spices, onion, and chili peppers. Ingredients that, theoretically, should result in a juicy grilled or barbecued chicken (here's the best way to season roasted chicken for maximum flavor). The chicken rub is just one of many in Jack Daniel's barbecue product line, among steak seasoning, pork rub, beef rub, and several barbecue seasonings (though we think these are the most underrated barbecue seasonings you should buy on Amazon).
Although the bottle is labeled "chicken rub," nothing is stopping you from applying it to grilled turkey, vegetables like corn and potatoes, or plant-based proteins for a little extra oomph (and we do mean little). The rub is available at most retailers like Walmart and Amazon in a 6-ounce or 11.5-ounce size, packaged with a secure lid and shaker-style top. Selecting a store-bought dry rub might be preferable to homemade versions, given their convenience, but we'd recommend steering clear of the Jack Daniel's chicken dry rub if you're hoping for something with a punchy flavor.