Get Eggplant Parmesan On The Table Fast With This Simple Cooking Method

A bubbling dish of eggplant Parmesan ticks a lot of boxes for a satisfying meal. It's rich, hearty, comforting, and a vegetarian option that even dedicated meat lovers will enjoy. One thing it's not, however, is a quick and easy meal. A classic baked eggplant Parmesan requires upwards of an hour in the kitchen, but with an air fryer, you can cut this time down significantly.

Not only is air fryer eggplant Parmesan quicker to make, but it also saves you from turning on the oven in summer when eggplants and tomatoes are at their best. Cooking eggplant in the air fryer uses less oil than pan-frying, and fans of the method say it creates a level of crispiness you can't achieve in the oven.

Rather than making a full baking dish, this method makes individual eggplant rounds. This means you can make smaller portions as a dinner for one, served as a canape, or piled up as a main meal.