Get Eggplant Parmesan On The Table Fast With This Simple Cooking Method
A bubbling dish of eggplant Parmesan ticks a lot of boxes for a satisfying meal. It's rich, hearty, comforting, and a vegetarian option that even dedicated meat lovers will enjoy. One thing it's not, however, is a quick and easy meal. A classic baked eggplant Parmesan requires upwards of an hour in the kitchen, but with an air fryer, you can cut this time down significantly.
Not only is air fryer eggplant Parmesan quicker to make, but it also saves you from turning on the oven in summer when eggplants and tomatoes are at their best. Cooking eggplant in the air fryer uses less oil than pan-frying, and fans of the method say it creates a level of crispiness you can't achieve in the oven.
Rather than making a full baking dish, this method makes individual eggplant rounds. This means you can make smaller portions as a dinner for one, served as a canape, or piled up as a main meal.
How to make air fryer eggplant Parmesan
The first step is to decide how health-conscious or indulgent you want your meal to be. The traditional recipe uses breaded slices of eggplant, but with an almond flour coating, you have a lower-carb, gluten-free option, while the lightest version of this dish skips the breading altogether.
Once the eggplant slices are prepped, add them to the air fryer basket in a single layer and cook at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. You'll need 10 to 15 minutes for breaded eggplant or eight to 10 minutes for the naked version, turning halfway through. Depending on the size of the air fryer and how much you're making, you might need to do this in two batches.
When the desired level of crispiness has been achieved, top each round with your favorite marinara sauce, a slice of mozzarella, and a sprinkle of Parmesan. Return to the air fryer and cook for another 2 minutes or until the cheese is bubbling. Add a basil leaf garnish and enjoy while hot.