Outback Steakhouse's Employees Are Begging You To Stop Making This Reservation Mistake

While many popular steakhouse chain restaurants allow large parties to make reservations ahead of time, Outback is one of the exceptions. Rather than reservations, Outback Steakhouse offers something called Click Thru Seating (or the traditional call-ahead), which allows diners to put their names on a waiting list before arriving to the restaurant. However, many customers don't quite understand the concept.

One of the most important facts that you should know about Outback Steakhouse is that the restaurant chain considers a call-ahead — when you phone your local restaurant to let them know how many are in your party and when you will be arriving — as something very different than making a reservation. This has prompted many an Outback employee to take to the restaurant's subreddit, r/OutbackSteakhouse, to plead with customers to not confuse this concept with a reservation.

In a Reddit post, titled "It's a call-ahead, not a reservation," an Outback employee urges, "Stop making call-ahead seating calls and getting mad when we don't immediately have enough room to sit your party of 20 or something, we make it very clear that it is not a reservation." On Outback Steakhouse's website, the restaurant also makes this distinction clear, noting "This is not a reservation. You will be added to the current waitlist. You may have a short wait once you arrive while we prepare your table."