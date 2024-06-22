The Reason Some Restaurants Don't Take Reservations Despite Being Busy

Taking reservations has long been the norm among restaurants. It ensures that keen diners have a table when they arrive, while helping restaurants better manage the dining room. There's a reason why even Anthony Bourdain made reservations when dining out! And yet, a curious trend is emerging: More and more restaurants have stopped taking reservations altogether.

Whether it's the best pizza joints in the U.S. or popular American steakhouses, many restaurants are ditching the reservation book. The exact reasons may vary from one establishment to the next, but in the end, it boils down to this: It's not worth it for them. For starters, diners don't always show up for their reservations. According to OpenTable, close to 30% of Americans admitted to skipping out on their reservations in 2020 and 2021. It's also not uncommon for diners to arrive late.

If it's a busy restaurant, that translates to a long queue of customers at the front and vacant but reserved tables inside waiting for tardy diners. And when groups of diners don't arrive together, it extends the dining time. So, some restaurants use a no reservation policy to turn tables faster. This also saves them from having to allocate staff to take phone calls and manage reservations, too. They don't stop taking bookings despite being busy; they stop because they're busy.