Why Costco Shoppers Keep Buying This Kirkland Chocolate Treat

There's nothing we love more than a good Costco find, especially when it comes from the snack department. The wholesale club has a pretty stacked selection of treats, with the options ranging from fresh-baked cookies and frozen desserts to huge boxes of chocolate and candy. However, one of the best sections has to be the coated nuts, fruits, and clusters, and there's one sweet in particular that customers go crazy for: the Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Covered Raisins.

They might sound boring, but these are not your grandmother's raisins. These little guys are sweet, plump, and perfectly chewy with just the right amount of bite. People find them addicting, with some even saying that they're better than the classic movie theater candy, Raisinets. One TikTok user even claims they converted her into becoming a raisin lover.

A big draw is the size of the morsels, as well as the chocolate-to-fruit ratio and the richness level. A customer who created a Reddit thread dedicated to the snack wrote, "Don't sleep on the Kirkland Milk Chocolate Covered Raisins! I may also need to buy some sort of timed safe ... to keep me from eating the whole thing in one sitting."