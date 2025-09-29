Why Costco Shoppers Keep Buying This Kirkland Chocolate Treat
There's nothing we love more than a good Costco find, especially when it comes from the snack department. The wholesale club has a pretty stacked selection of treats, with the options ranging from fresh-baked cookies and frozen desserts to huge boxes of chocolate and candy. However, one of the best sections has to be the coated nuts, fruits, and clusters, and there's one sweet in particular that customers go crazy for: the Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Covered Raisins.
They might sound boring, but these are not your grandmother's raisins. These little guys are sweet, plump, and perfectly chewy with just the right amount of bite. People find them addicting, with some even saying that they're better than the classic movie theater candy, Raisinets. One TikTok user even claims they converted her into becoming a raisin lover.
A big draw is the size of the morsels, as well as the chocolate-to-fruit ratio and the richness level. A customer who created a Reddit thread dedicated to the snack wrote, "Don't sleep on the Kirkland Milk Chocolate Covered Raisins! I may also need to buy some sort of timed safe ... to keep me from eating the whole thing in one sitting."
Not everyone is a fan
The raisins have an almost five-star rating on the Costco website, where shoppers have praised them for their "decadent" and "fresh" flavor. People eat them by the handful, serve them at parties, and even give the jars as gifts. However, not everyone is a fan.
One customer who left a poor review said they were disappointed with the inclusion of corn syrup (which is different from high-fructose corn syrup) in the ingredients list, while another said they were going to throw out the whole package they had just bought. "They taste terrible. The chocolate coating does not taste like any chocolate I have ever had," the person complained. Others have called them overpriced (a 3.4-pound box costs $22.99, depending on your location).
One of our reviewers here at Tasting Table actually ranked them second last in a taste test of seven Costco Kirkland sweet snacks. In her opinion, the light milk chocolate overpowered the flavor of the raisin, and the coating was just too thick. Together, the combination made for a very disappointing bite that was overly sweet, but if that's your thing, you might be in more agreement with the majority of people online.