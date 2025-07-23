The Best Costco Cookie You Should Always Get Fresh From The Bakery

Costco's Kirkland brand is its most famous asset, with affordable and high-quality products often backed by famous name brands. But its prepared foods are an even bigger source of fandom. And we aren't just talking about Costco's food court. Costco's fresh-baked goods also hit it out of the park. We tried six Costco bakery cookies and ranked them from worst to best based on overall taste, texture, and execution.

The best Costco cookie, according to our ranking, is the chocolate chunk cookie. These cookies mastered every criterion, starting with impeccable taste. The decadently buttery and sweet foundation was mouthwatering enough, while the rich cocoa-forward chocolate chunks were a major upgrade from standard chocolate chips. The chunks are bigger than chocolate chips, taking up more real estate over the surface area of the cookie. Plus, they melt in your mouth when you bite into them. While the chocolate melts in your mouth, the texture of the cookie as a whole is sumptuously chewy. If you pluck one fresh out of the package, its delicate crumb all but falls apart in your hands, making it a soft cookie and chocolate lover's dream.

Instead of a factory feel that you get with packaged cookies, not every cookie is the same; some have more chocolate chunks than others. But, in the case of freshly baked cookies, inconsistencies and idiosyncrasies are part of the charm. The comforting, homemade execution of these cookies, coupled with perfect taste and texture, won our top ranking.