Our Favorite Store-Bought Coleslaw Can Be Found At Many Grocery Stores

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A good coleslaw has a satisfying and refreshing crunch, a creamy and tangy flavor, and fresh, colorful ingredients. While there are a lot of great store-bought coleslaws, some of them end up being disappointingly bland, with an overwhelming flavor of mayonnaise and no underlying complexity. Luckily, our favorite store-bought coleslaw is the opposite.

Tasting Table recently taste-tested and ranked six store-bought coleslaws from worst to best. Our favorite is made by Reser's Fine Foods, and we loved it because it has the perfect balance of sweet and tangy. Made from fresh, flavorful, and crunchy vegetables, it was the most similar to homemade coleslaw of all the brands we tasted. Looking at the product's ingredient list, we can understand why. It states that there is no high-fructose corn syrup, artificial colors, or flavors added.

Reser's is a 75-year-old company that got its start in Cornelius, Oregon. Known mostly for its potato salads, the company also makes deli salads, sides, dips, desserts, cut potatoes, and even Mexican food. The Reser's Fine Foods brand also owns Main St. Bistro, Stonemill Kitchens, Don Pancho, Baja Cafe, and St. Clair Foods. You can buy Reser's coleslaw and other products at Walmart, Kroger, Publix, and other U.S. grocery stores, as well as on Amazon.