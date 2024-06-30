13 Ways To Improve Store-Bought Coleslaw

One of the great things about coleslaw is its rich, creamy flavor, but if you're in the mood for something with a bit more kick to it, add some chilis into the mix. You can customize the heat to suit your taste buds or mood, and with countless varieties of chili to experiment with, play with flavors until you find the ideal combination. If you don't know where to start, here are some types of chili peppers and how spicy they are.

For a nice hit of chili flavor without too much spice, jalapeño peppers are the perfect option. They will give a tang to the coleslaw without setting your taste buds on fire. To reduce the heat even further, remove both the seeds and the membrane that holds them, as the spiciness is more concentrated there. To take the spice up a notch, try a bird's eye chili (without the membrane) and use it sparingly. It will give a big kick of heat that will contrast brilliantly with the creamy coleslaw. Of course, if you are a big chili fan or feeling particularly adventurous, you could add a scotch bonnet or habanero chili, but be warned — this coleslaw will knock your socks off! If you are making it for others, be sure to let them know in advance, and keep a glass of cold milk nearby, just in case!