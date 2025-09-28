PB&J à La Mode: Make Your Sandwich 10x Better With This Ice Cream Trick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From its humble beginnings using little-known jelly flavors like currant and crab apple to lavish modern-day grilled and deep-fried variations, the humble PB&J has come a long way. Seen largely as a dessert-style sandwich, peanut butter and jelly offers a lot of room for culinary creativity and putting even more of a sweet spin on a classic favorite. For your next sandwich, put ice cream in your filling for a delightful à la mode-inspired addition.

With so many creative ways to upgrade your peanut butter and jelly sandwich, turning it into an ice cream sandwich truly elevates the flavor and texture into a brand-new dish. You'll want to take a few precautions to ensure the melty ice cream doesn't drip out of your sandwich or make the bread soggy. Toasting or grilling your bread slices and using a thicker or more dense style of bread is ideal. Additionally, rather than topping the sandwich with a scoop of ice cream, try using a warm knife to cut through a pint of ice cream to create thin slabs to use inside the sandwich.

Combining the comforting tastes of a reliable PB&J with the fun and creamy consistency of ice cream opens up many possibilities. Change up your bread, peanut butter, jelly, and even ice cream flavors to suit this innovative dessert. Let the familiar flavors like strawberry or grape jelly inspire your choice of ice cream, or try some experimental ingredients.