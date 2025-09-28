You Don't Have To Refrigerate Sriracha, But Here's Why You Should

Some condiments don't need to be refrigerated, and sriracha is one of them. There's a reason why your favorite pho restaurant keeps a perennial bottle on the table — and we don't just mean because of the sauce's spicy, tangy flavor and accessible heat level. The condiment's popularity is rivaled only by its versatility (we've even rounded up 16 creative ways to put that vibrant red sriracha to good use in the kitchen), which is to say, there's probably a good chance that you've got a bottle at home right now. If it's in the pantry, we invite you to shift it over to the fridge.

Sriracha is made from a mixture of chili peppers (typically red jalapeño), acidic distilled vinegar, umami garlic, sugar, and salt. Like most chili-pepper-based hot sauces, sriracha is hardy and durable, but not immune to quality degradation over time due to prolonged light and air exposure. Still, dark red tones (even to the point of bordering on dark red-brown) aren't necessarily signs that your sriracha has turned. Chili peppers naturally darken over time, a non-threatening effect that bears no significant impact on the sriracha's flavor and isn't dangerous to consume. While oxidation doesn't dramatically alter sriracha's tasting profile, it does penetrate the oxygen-permeable plastic bottles, creating a visibly darker discoloration in the sauce over time. To retain that signature scarlet sriracha vibrancy, keep the bottle in the fridge. It's the optimal storage location to ensure a fresh taste and bright red hue.