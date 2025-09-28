One Of Tennessee's Oldest Restaurants Is A Beloved Chili Parlor

A little bit of history with your meal makes everything taste even better. We love finding the oldest restaurant in the entire United States, or the 150-year-old restaurant in Washington, D.C. that presidents have frequented, or any other number of other regional gems. These stories shape these restaurants with unique character and turn them into beloved local institutions. They also mean these businesses have been perfecting their crowd-pleasing recipes for decades. Tennessee is already known for its barbecue and comfort food, so it stands to reason that the state's oldest restaurant would be one that thrives on simple American classics. And that's just the case: The oldest operating restaurant in Tennessee is Varallo's Restaurant, and it's a chili parlor and southern grill.

Varallo's was founded by Italian immigrant Frank Varallo, Sr., who worked as an interpreter at Ellis Island before moving to Nashville to fulfill his dreams of a music career. After a hunting accident made that impossible, Varallo began cooking up his delicious chili at a saloon, and then opened Varallo's Chile Parlor in 1907. "Chili (or chile) parlors" were a common restaurant type at the time, and chili was as much a signature Nashville dish then as hot chicken is today. Now, Varallo's is the last chili parlor standing, flying the Nashville chili flag with renowned grub and hospitality. It remained family owned and operated, too, until 2019.