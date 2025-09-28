The 3-Ingredient Nutella Cookies We Make Whenever We Deserve A Little Treat
Baking cookies can be a messy and time-consuming process. Though this isn't always a bad thing, as getting flour all over your hands as you shape the perfect morsels is often part of the fun. But when we want a sweet with the perfect size, taste, and ease of prep for any day of the week, we turn to Stephanie Rapone's three-ingredient Nutella cookies recipe. These delectable bites deliver on chocolate and hazelnut flavor for a small treat with a big impact.
This cookie recipe is so easy that it's downright relaxing to see it come together, giving a whole new meaning to the term "baking therapy." You only need Nutella, one large egg, and all-purpose flour, and the modest yield of 12 cookies is perfect for a small gathering or to keep all to yourself. What makes these cookies so special is that they're so incredibly easy to prepare, yet they end up being perfectly chewy, chocolatey bites with that extra hazelnut depth. "I love these as little lunchbox or afternoon treats," Rapone says. "They are small and not full of sugar — a perfect pick-me-up."
These cookies start with mixing one cup of Nutella with the egg, then adding the flour to form a thick dough. Shaping the mixture is ultra-simple: Just form it into balls, arrange on your baking sheet, and press flat using a cookie press or the bottom of a glass. After baking for 10 minutes and cooling for another 30 (though we wouldn't blame you for digging in sooner), you have the perfect sweet bite for a coffee break, a simple dessert for a heavy meal, or even the perfect addition to a dessert charcuterie board for your next party.
How to change up the easiest Nutella cookies ever
Desserts as quick as these Nutella cookies leave you plenty of time to come up with fun variations. As recipe developer Stephanie Rapone says, "You definitely could add chocolate chips or chopped nuts. I would probably keep it to about a half cup." All you have to do is fold your extras into the dough after mixing it together. Hazelnuts would reinforce the flavor of the Nutella, but almonds or peanuts would also add a great crunch.
Many of the best ingredients to upgrade your chocolate chip cookies would also work in this recipe, but stick to additions that don't fundamentally change the dough. Skip the brown butter or different types of flour and mix in shredded coconut or toffee chips, or give the cookies a final dusting of flaky sea salt. Dried cherries would also be delicious for a Black Forest cake vibe, or use mini marshmallows for a gooey texture.
These simple cookies are also perfect for adding to other desserts. Try some creative ways to use Nutella and crumble the cookies on top of Nutella French toast, or dip them into Nutella hot chocolate and cocktails. They would also make great sandwich cookies with frosting, jam, ice cream, or even more Nutella on the inside.