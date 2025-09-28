The 3-Ingredient Nutella Cookies We Make Whenever We Deserve A Little Treat

Baking cookies can be a messy and time-consuming process. Though this isn't always a bad thing, as getting flour all over your hands as you shape the perfect morsels is often part of the fun. But when we want a sweet with the perfect size, taste, and ease of prep for any day of the week, we turn to Stephanie Rapone's three-ingredient Nutella cookies recipe. These delectable bites deliver on chocolate and hazelnut flavor for a small treat with a big impact.

This cookie recipe is so easy that it's downright relaxing to see it come together, giving a whole new meaning to the term "baking therapy." You only need Nutella, one large egg, and all-purpose flour, and the modest yield of 12 cookies is perfect for a small gathering or to keep all to yourself. What makes these cookies so special is that they're so incredibly easy to prepare, yet they end up being perfectly chewy, chocolatey bites with that extra hazelnut depth. "I love these as little lunchbox or afternoon treats," Rapone says. "They are small and not full of sugar — a perfect pick-me-up."

These cookies start with mixing one cup of Nutella with the egg, then adding the flour to form a thick dough. Shaping the mixture is ultra-simple: Just form it into balls, arrange on your baking sheet, and press flat using a cookie press or the bottom of a glass. After baking for 10 minutes and cooling for another 30 (though we wouldn't blame you for digging in sooner), you have the perfect sweet bite for a coffee break, a simple dessert for a heavy meal, or even the perfect addition to a dessert charcuterie board for your next party.